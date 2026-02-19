Accelerated teachers’ promotion to push quality education in PH

CAREER PROGRESSION. About 1,991 promoted teachers and school administrators from Bulacan and Pampanga take their oath at the City of San Jose del Monte Sports Complex on Thursday (Feb. 19, 2026). Education Secretary Sonny Angara said accelerating and expanding the promotion of teachers is the key to quality education for Filipino learners. (Photo courtesy of DepEd)

MANILA – The Department of Education (DepEd) on Thursday emphasized the need to sustain the accelerated career progression among public school teachers to promote quality education in the Philippines.

The agency made the statement as President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. joined DepEd during the oath-taking ceremony of 1,991 promoted teachers and school administrators from Bulacan and Pampanga at the City of San Jose del Monte Sports Complex.

In a statement, Education Secretary Sonny Angara said the accelerated teachers promotion will benefit Filipino learners.

“Sa pagpapabilis at pagpapalawak ng promosyon, mas napapalakas natin ang hanay ng mga guro na siyang susi sa mas dekalidad na edukasyon para sa bawat batang Pilipino (By accelerating and expanding promotion, we further strengthen the ranks of teachers, which is the key to quality education for each young Filipino),” he said.

READ: DepEd : Over 145K public school teachers promoted under Marcos admin

Among the promoted teachers and school administrators in Central Luzon are those elevated to higher ranks from Teacher II to Teacher VII, Master Teachers I to III, and principals from Principal I to Principal IV.

These include 408 teachers and school heads in Bulacan; 368 in Pampanga; 301 in Mabalacat City; 238 in Angeles City; and 233 in San Fernando City.

Other school divisions with promoted DepEd personnel are Meycauayan City with 128; San Jose del Monte City, 145; Malolos City, 90; and Baliwag, with 80.

Angara lauded President Marcos’ direction to prioritize the education sector and uphold the welfare of Filipino educators.

“Malinaw na pagsasabuhay ito ng prayoridad ng Pangulo na palakasin ang ating sistema ng edukasyon sa pamamagitan ng mas matibay na suporta sa ating mga guro (This is a clear implementation of the President’s priorities to strengthen our education system through enhanced support for our teachers),” he said, citing the nationwide career progression for teachers.

READ: Marcos signs law for merit-based teacher promotions

READ: Yes, teachers are underpaid, even ‘underappreciated’

In 2025, Marcos signed Republic Act 12288, or the Career Progression for Public School Teachers and School Leaders Act, which allows educators to pursue competency-based promotion in either the teaching or school administration tracks.

In January, 2,915 personnel were promoted or reclassified in the National Capital Region and 789 teachers in the Ilocos Region.

Angara also highlighted other efforts to benefit public school teachers, including less workload through the hiring of more administrative staff, wellness leave benefits, and medical allowance, among others. (PNA)

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