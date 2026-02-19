Central Visayas: Region most visited by foreign travelers in PH

The white-sand beach along Santa Fe in Bantayan Island, Cebu | Stock Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Central Visayas continues to dominate Philippine tourism, ranking as the country’s most visited region by foreign travelers for a quarter of a century.

According to the Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS), the region recorded a staggering 31.5 million foreign arrivals between 2000 and 2024. The number outpaced all other administrative regions in the archipelago, including the National Capital Region.

In December 2025, the state think-tank released the Philippine Tourism Sectoral Review (2000 to 2025): From Promise to Power – Accelerating the Philippines’ Tourism Transformation toward Sustainability, Competitiveness, and Inclusion.

The findings are part of a 25-year performance audit of the country’s tourism industry. They highlighted Central Visayas, with Cebu as the leading driving force, as the nation’s premier international gateway.

READ: DOT: Central Visayas tourism back on track

Beyond foreign markets, the region also ranks as the second most popular destination for domestic travelers. It drew 60.1 million local visitors during the same period, second only to Calabarzon.

Additionally, the region hosted approximately 299,000 arrivals from overseas Filipinos (OFs).

Cebu: The economic and cultural engine

Viaduct connecting Cebu City mainland to South Road Properties | Stock Photo

Furthermore, researchers identify Cebu as the primary engine driving this sustained growth. They cited its unique blend of international connectivity, white-sand beaches, world-class diving spots, and multiple historical sites.

The region’s success is attributed to its “high degree of institutional maturity,” with local governments demonstrating a superior ability to design and validate complex tourism circuits compared to other regions.

Central Visayas has also successfully moved beyond traditional “sun-and-sea” tourism by cultivating high-value niche markets.

Cebu, in particular, has emerged as a global center for specialized learning, PIDS pointed out.

It is now a leading destination not only for English as a Second Language (ESL) and medical education but also as “a global pilgrimage site” for Filipino Martial Arts (FMA).

International practitioners of arnis and eskrima now travel to the region for long-term cultural immersion and training. This segment significantly boosts the average length of stay and local expenditure.

Ecotourism success in Central Visayas

Bojo River, Aloguinsan | Stock photo

The region is also home to national models for community-based ecotourism (CBET). The Bojo River Cruise in Aloguinsan, Cebu, is frequently cited as a best-practice example of linking mangrove preservation with environmental education and local livelihood generation, according to PIDS.

Similarly, the Cambuhat River Tour in Bohol has maintained its status as a premier ecotourism site for over two decades.

Adventure tourism has also become a hallmark of the Central Visayas experience.

Canyoneering at Kawasan Falls in Cebu is highlighted in the PIDS report as a premier outdoor recreation product that successfully caters to younger, active demographics seeking immersive nature experiences.

Urban challenges in Central Visayas

Despite these record-breaking numbers, the PIDS review cautions that Central Visayas faces significant urban and environmental pressures that could threaten its long-term viability.

Stakeholders identify traffic congestion, inadequate waste management, and air pollution as persistent issues in Cebu’s urban centers.

The famous Chocolate Hills in Bohol | Stock Photo

Furthermore, the region’s massive popularity has led to overconcentration risks.

Policy experts warn that without intensified sustainability measures, high-density destinations like Cebu and Bohol risk falling victim to overtourism.

Specific social concerns, including tourism-induced prostitution, were also flagged as critical issues that require urgent resolution.

Environmental vulnerability is another pressing concern, the study pointed out.

As a coastal hub, Cebu remains susceptible to climate change and natural disasters, researchers explained. The preservation of marine resources is increasingly difficult under the pressure of rapid urbanization and unregulated development in high-traffic areas.

‘Pedestrianized Governance’

The PIDS report also mentioned a “pedestrianized governance,” which was proposed during Focused Group Discussions (FGDs) with Visayas stakeholders.

This model advocates for simplifying bureaucratic processes and standardizing tourism policies. It aims to make them accessible and “human-scale” for local communities and small business operators.

Regional leaders also emphasized that while many tourism circuits exist on paper, there is a need for more “market-ready” products.

Stakeholders noted that many circuits are still conceptual and require better digital wayfinding, standardized pricing, and functional booking platforms to effectively disperse tourists from congested hubs to emerging rural sites.

One Visayas

Moving forward, the region is central to the “One Visayas” tourism initiative, which seeks to synchronize Central, Western, and Eastern Visayas through thematic circuits, according to PIDS.

World-famous Boracay in Aklan, Western Visayas | Stock Photo

These include specialized dive circuits linking Bohol to other islands, and Heritage and Culinary Circuits that connect the colonial history of Cebu with Iloilo and Tacloban.

By integrating these provinces into a single “maritime tourism highway,” officials hope to maintain the region’s top ranking while addressing the sustainability concerns that come with being the nation’s most-loved destination.

As one stakeholder noted in the report, the goal is for Central Visayas to “graduate from PowerPoint to product,” ensuring that the next 25 years are defined not just by the volume of visitors, but by the quality and resilience of the Filipino experience.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP