Cebu City to start hauling waste to Aloguinsan

Garbage trucks from Cebu City’s barangays wait in line for their turn to dump their collected waste at the landfill in this July 2017 photo. (CDN FILE PHOTO [JUNJIE MENDOZA])

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City will begin hauling part of its garbage to Aloguinsan as early as Thursday night or Friday night, with Mayor Nestor Archival confirming that documentation for the arrangement is nearing completion.

In an interview on Thursday, February 19, Archival said the required paperwork is being finalized. Operations could commence once clearance from Aloguinsan is secured.

“Pagka Monday diay ang documentation, ilang gi-kompleto ang tanan. The expected start of dumping is tonight or tomorrow night,” he said.

He added that the city is awaiting final confirmation from Aloguinsan authorities.

READ: Cebu City holds off dumping garbage in Aloguinsan, Toledo over issues

10 to 20 trucks daily to Aloguinsan landfill

Archival said the city plans to initially deploy between 10 and 20 garbage trucks per day to the San Rafael Sanitary Landfill in Aloguinsan. It is located about 60 kilometers from Cebu City.

“Possibly 10 to 20 trucks ang sugod. That is still being studied,” he said.

Each truck’s tonnage capacity is still being finalized. The city, meanwhile, expects to dispose of up to 300 tons per day in Aloguinsan. Consolacion, where Cebu City has been temporarily hauling waste, will continue to accept up to 150 tons daily.

“Ang plano gyud is 10 to 20 trucks per day. Estimated 300 tons sa Aloguinsan and 150 tons sa Consolacion,” Archival said.

He confirmed that Cebu City will continue dumping at Barangay Polog in Consolacion until March 31. This means the city will now be utilizing two landfill sites simultaneously.

“Yes, that’s correct. Bale duha na ka landfill ang labayan nato ron,” he said.

Why Aloguinsan?

Archival explained that Consolacion’s landfill can only accommodate 150 tons per day. That amount is insufficient given Cebu City’s daily waste generation of roughly 600 tons.

“Ang dawaton raman gud sa Consolacion is only 150 tons. Sa Aloguinsan ni-allow sila og 300 tons didto,” he said.

The Aloguinsan landfill was earlier offered by the provincial government as a temporary solution following the closure of the Binaliw landfill.

Budget and projected costs

The city is currently using the P30-million allocation under its disaster fund following the declaration of a state of calamity after the January 8 landslide at the Binaliw landfill.

Archival said the city does not yet have a specific total cost for hauling to Aloguinsan since operations are just beginning. However, he estimates initial expenses could reach around P300,000.

“As for now, wala pa tay specific amount pila ang budget for Aloguinsan kay mao pa man pagsugod. But we will be expecting there will be around P300,000,” he said.

The original P30 million allocation remains the primary funding source, although some amounts have been augmented but not yet utilized.

Temporary measure

The mayor said hauling to Aloguinsan will continue until the city finds a disposal site closer to Cebu City.

“Until such time nga maka-kuha tag lugar nga duol ra sa Cebu City,” Archival said. He also noted that he has requested assistance from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

Apart from that, he reiterated that Prime Integrated Waste Solutions Inc., the city’s contracted waste operator, has responsibility under its agreement to help secure viable disposal options.

If no major issues arise, garbage hauling to Aloguinsan will occur daily, although the city will initially test operations to assess logistical challenges. Trips are scheduled at night.

“Every day [ta maglabog didto sa Aloguinsan] if walay problema, but mag-testing pa lage ta unsa may mga panghitabo. Gabii ang biyahe ani nila,” Archival said.

Post-Binaliw crisis

Cebu City has been grappling with a waste disposal crisis since the January 8 trash slide at the Binaliw landfill that killed 36 individuals and forced its closure under a cease-and-desist order from the DENR.

With limited landfill capacity in neighboring local government units and rising hauling costs due to distance, the city is balancing immediate waste management needs with financial constraints.

Despite the mounting costs and logistical hurdles, Archival said the city has no choice but to pursue available options while continuing to seek longer-term solutions, including the possible establishment of a transfer station within Cebu City.

READ: Trash slide tragedies, 2000 and 2026

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