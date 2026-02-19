Melvin Matibag named new NBI chief

MANILA – Malacañang on Thursday announced that lawyer Melvin Matibag will take over as director of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

In a press briefing, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro cited President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s prerogative in making the appointment.

“Unang-una, prerogative po ng Pangulo. Masasabi natin, bakit niya in-appoint? Nandoon po ang tiwala. Nakitaan po niya si Atty. Melvin Matibag na maaaring pagtiwalaan, maaaring magtrabaho para sa gobyerno (First and foremost, it is the President’s prerogative. Why did he appoint him? There is trust. The President saw that Atty. Melvin Matibag can be trusted and can work for the government),” Castro said.

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Matibag previously served in the Duterte administration and was a known ally of former president Rodrigo Duterte.

The Palace, however, did not elaborate on whether his previous political affiliations factored into the President’s decision.

Matibag will replace Lito Magno, who was named acting NBI chief after the resignation of former director Jaime Santiago last year. (PNA)

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