Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino welcomes the Year of the Fire Horse

Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino welcomed the Lunar New Year with a festive program of cultural performances and community toasts, gathering dignitaries and guests for an evening centered on prosperity, good fortune, and shared celebration.

At Waterfront Cebu City Hotel, the celebration ended on a high note with an eight-minute pyro-musical fireworks display, honoring the Lunar New Year tradition of driving away misfortune and welcoming brighter, more prosperous days ahead.

The property opened the night with warm New Year greetings, including the familiar refrain, “Gong Xi Fa Cai,” as the venue filled with the beat of drums and the energy of tradition.

In his opening message, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino General Manager Ali Banting linked the year’s theme to Cebu’s drive forward.

“The horse represents strength, speed, and tireless energy. I see that same spirit in the City of Cebu and in all of you. We are moving forward with passion. And we are committed to making 2026 a year of progress and abundance, in service, in excellence, and in the memories we create within these walls.”

The wushu performance set the tone, highlighting strength, precision, and showmanship, and keeping the crowd engaged from start to finish.

The celebration continued with lion and dragon dances, drawing cheers from attendees as performers moved through the space in synchronized bursts of color and sound.

Before the lion dance began, guests witnessed the Lion Eye-Dotting Ceremony, also known as Dim Jing (點睛), which translates to “dotting the eyes.” The ritual was performed by a guest and is traditionally held to “awaken” the lion, symbolically transforming the costume into a sacred, living creature believed to see, hear, and bring good fortune, prosperity, and protection.

One of the evening’s highlights came through the Yee Sang tossing ceremony, a Lunar New Year tradition known for its symbolism of abundance and forward momentum. Guests gathered around the platter and joined the toss, lifting the ingredients high while exchanging wishes for a prosperous year ahead.

The festivities culminated in an eight-minute pyro-musical fireworks display, lighting up the Cebu skyline and bringing the crowd to an animated close. The display served as a symbolic capstone to the evening, reflecting the Lunar New Year tradition of using fireworks to drive away bad luck and welcome brighter days in the year ahead.