Cebu City at 89: A city tested by tragedies, sustained by faith

A photo of the signing of the City Charter of Cebu in 1936 is placed outside the Cebu City Hall. (Photo by Gerard Francisco)

EIGHTY-NINE years after fighting for its own charter, Cebu City stands at another defining moment. It has been tested by disasters, reshaped by politics, and steadied by a faith that has sustained generations.

On February 24, 1937, Cebu formally became a chartered city through Commonwealth Act No. 58 (enacted October 20, 1936). This fulfills Don Vicente Rama’s vision for Sugbo to rise as the “Queen City of the South.”

Nearly nine decades later, the city he helped build finds itself confronting familiar questions of resilience, governance, and identity. This time, it faces them under the weight of earthquakes, typhoons, political shifts, and a deadly industrial disaster.

READ: The crowning of Cebu City, the Queen City of the South

A political reset in Cebu City

In May 2025, Cebu City voters delivered one of the most consequential electoral outcomes in recent memory.

Engineer and long-time councilor Nestor Archival Sr. secured 256,197 votes in the mayoral race. He defeated incumbent Raymond Alvin Garcia, who garnered 176,967 votes, and former mayor Michael Rama, who trailed with 120,124 votes.

With all 790 clustered precincts canvassed and voter turnout reaching 84.52 percent, the result marked a change in the city’s political landscape.

Archival’s victory was widely viewed as a “grassroots-driven upset” against established political names deeply rooted in Cebu’s governance history.

READ: Cebu City to mark 89th Charter Day on Feb. 24

When the earth moved

On the night of September 30, 2025, Cebu was jolted by a powerful earthquake initially measured at magnitude 6.9 but was downgraded to 6.7.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) located the epicenter 17 kilometers north of Bogo City at a depth of 10 kilometers. The quake was shallow enough to amplify shaking across northern Cebu and nearby provinces.

Cebu City and Villaba, Leyte, recorded Intensity 6. In northern Cebu, centuries-old heritage churches took heavy damage.

The Archdiocesan Shrine of Santa Rosa de Lima in Daanbantayan partially collapsed. In Bantayan Island, the Parroquia de San Pedro Apostol swayed as parts of its façade fell.

The Mandaue-Mactan First Bridge, widely known as the Osmeña Bridge, was temporarily closed for structural assessment, and classes were suspended across several local government units.

Phivolcs later reported a minor sea-level disturbance but ruled out a major tsunami threat.

Typhoon Tino’s unprecedented havoc

Barely five weeks later, on November 4, 2025, Typhoon Tino battered Cebu, triggering catastrophic flooding and landslides.

At least 100 people were reported killed in Cebu Province, with thousands displaced, and Cebu City declared a state of calamity.

Search-and-retrieval operations stretched for weeks. Responders traversed rivers and mountain routes from Paril to Compostela and Liloan and traced the flow of floodwaters through the Cotcot-Lusaran river network.

Five residents from upland barangays remained unaccounted for as of early December. DNA profiling and coordinated search operations involving city officials, police, and national agencies underscored both the scale of the disaster and the city’s determination not to abandon grieving families.

Faith returns to the streets

If the earthquake fractured stone and the typhoon scarred the uplands, January 2026 offered a different image of Cebu.

The Sinulog Festival drew more than 5.2 million spectators for its grand parade and ritual showdown under the theme “United in Faith and Love.” A total of 40 dancing contingents, 31 floats, nine higantes, and three puppeteers filled the streets.

Centered on the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu and the procession route, Sinulog unfolded not merely as a celebration but also as a collective affirmation.

The Binaliw collapse

Just a week into the New Year, Cebu City suffered another historic disaster.

In January 2026, a massive mound of garbage at the Binaliw sanitary landfill collapsed. The trash slide killed at least 36 people in what has since been described as one of Cebu City’s deadliest industrial disasters.

Initial findings from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources cited waste oversaturation, excessive landfill height — estimated at up to 35 meters — prolonged rainfall, and slope instability as contributing factors. A cease-and-desist order halted operations at the site, except for rescue and cleanup.

The tragedy forced the city into a waste disposal crisis, scrambling for alternative landfill sites while confronting mounting hauling costs and environmental scrutiny.

Balik Cebu and ASEAN amid recovery

Even amid calamities, Cebu moved forward with scaled-down, symbolic initiatives.

The 24th Balik Cebu program welcomed returning overseas Cebuanos ahead of Sinulog with subdued activities out of respect for disaster victims. “Survival kits” replaced grand welcome dinners, which reflected sensitivity to a grieving province.

Preparations also intensified for the 2026 ASEAN Tourism Forum and related ministerial meetings, which Cebu is hosting as the Philippines chairs the regional bloc. Tourism officials emphasized recovery and restoration of confidence, even as data showed that domestic tourism remained strong.

A charter born of struggle

The present echoes the past.

When Don Vicente Rama pushed for Cebu’s cityhood in 1936, he faced fierce opposition from political forces unwilling to relinquish control over the province’s economic center. After prolonged debate in the National Assembly, President Manuel Quezon signed the charter on October 20, 1936. Cebu was inaugurated as a chartered city on February 24, 1937.

Historian Jobers Bersales once described Cebu’s cityhood as a “special case.” It was a town already economically formidable, simply waiting for political autonomy to match its stature.

Since then, the city has confronted land disputes, reclamation controversies, rapid urbanization, flooding, traffic congestion, and environmental strain. It built the North Reclamation Area and financed and developed the South Road Properties. It became one of the richest cities outside Metro Manila.

Cebu City at 89: Resilience as identity

As Cebu City celebrates its 89th Charter Day, the past year’s milestones show progress repeatedly stalled by crises, only for the city to adapt and push forward.

A political shift reshaped leadership. An earthquake shook its heritage. A typhoon tested its emergency systems. A landfill collapse exposed structural vulnerabilities. Yet millions still filled the streets for Sinulog. Cebuanos still came home from overseas. Regional leaders still look to Cebu as the host.

Nearly nine decades after it claimed autonomy, Cebu City continues to wrestle with the responsibilities that come with being the Queen City of the South.

If history is any guide, Cebu’s defining trait has never been the absence of adversity but the insistence on rising above it.

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