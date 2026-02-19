Cebu City Charter Day hoop has new tipoff time, stricter rules

Tournament organizers and team owners and representatives of the Cebu City Charter Day Basketball Cup pose for a group photo. | CDN photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — It’s all systems go for the inaugural Cebu City Charter Day Basketball Cup, which fires off on Friday, February 21, at the Cebu City Sports Institute in Barangay Sawang Calero.

During a press conference on Thursday, organizers led by the Cebu City Sports Commission supervisor Rocky Alcoseba, together with commissioner Jojo Saso and technical head Rey Canete, finalized tournament details and made last-minute schedule adjustments in the presence of team owners and representatives.

The opening day tipoff has been moved from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. to accommodate a request from the Service Heroes, a team composed of players from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD). Their matchup against Tiger Ship Builders will now serve as the final game of the night.

READ: Cebu City Charter Day Cup hoop wars kick off Feb. 20 with ₱200K top prize

RKF Iloilo and KESB Construction will clash in the 6 p.m. opener, followed by Mighty Warriors-Sherilin against Kuya Eric at 8 p.m. The Service Heroes and Tiger Ship Builders will close out the triple-header at 10 p.m.

Empty bottles as tickets

Beyond the competition, the Cebu City Charter Basketball tournament continues an environmental advocacy first introduced in last year’s intercollegiate and Christmas leagues. Spectators can watch the games for free by donating two used single-use plastic bottles as their ticket.

Alcoseba said the initiative supports the environmental campaign of Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival. In previous leagues, organizers collected nearly a ton of plastic bottles, which were recycled.

“As we all know, Mayor Nestor Archival has an environmental advocacy, so we want to continue this because we’ve been very successful in our past leagues,” Alcoseba said.

No walkouts, instant replay in place

Organizers also reminded team owners about strict compliance with league rules, particularly the “No Walkout Clause,” which prohibits teams from leaving the court over disputed calls. The reminder follows a walkout incident that marred a championship game in a separate commercial tournament in Mindanao.

“We don’t want to ruin the league, especially since it’s being held here in Cebu City. We don’t want a negative impact on the program we’re trying to build,” Alcoseba added.

To strengthen officiating, Canete confirmed that two separate Instant Replay Systems (IRS) will be available to review close calls.

READ: NBA: Kyrie Irving won’t play this season for Mavericks

“We have an IRS of our own, but we requested another one to make sure we cover as many angles as possible and arrive at the best decision,” Canete said.

The Cebu City Charter Basketball will also apply what organizers call the “intra format,” allowing teams to play at least three crossover games during the elimination round against teams from the opposite bracket.

The champion will pocket ₱200,000, while the runner-up will receive ₱100,000. The third- and fourth-place finishers will take home ₱50,000 and ₱20,000, respectively, as well as specially crafted trophies.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP