PFF prexy Gutierrez to grace CRFA-PFF exec friendly on Saturday

PFF president John Gutierrez. | PSC photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Philippine Football Federation (PFF) president John Gutierrez is set to attend the upcoming exhibition match between the Cebu Regional Football Association (CRFA) executives and the PFF Regional Football Association (RFA) officials on February 21 at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex.

Gutierrez was earlier reported to be skipping the CRFA-PFF exec friendly due to official duties in Manila. However, CRFA president Engr. Rodney Orale confirmed this week that the PFF chief will be in Cebu for the friendly match.

Beyond lending his presence to the exhibition, Gutierrez is also expected to meet with CRFA officials to discuss key projects and outline plans aimed at strengthening Cebu’s football landscape.

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The CRFA side will be led by FA officials Nimrod Quiñones, Jhojo Partosa, and Johndee Piasidad.

They will be joined by former CFA president Richard Montayre and former FIFA assistant referee Randy Estremos, along with Elcan Ledesma, Rey Baring, Nelson Camargo, Jun Taneo, Ramie Catrinen, Raymund Meca, George Doromal, Glen Labajo, Luis Arriesgado, Rene Maambong, Aller Gever, Genard Aller, Ernie Jones, Rene Inoc, and Stanley Esquierdo.

CRFA technical director John Martin Ferrer will call the shots as team manager, with Engr. Nilo Ferraren serving as assistant.

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Meanwhile, the PFF-RFA squad is composed of Lawrence Fortun, Leyemeg Gampong, Eric Gottschalk, Gigi Napana, Eric Pocon, Elmer Gallardo, Andrew Cedrome, Irvin Banga, Rolando Guerra, Arnel Garces, Joselito Pastoril, Cabili Sinsuat, Edwin Cabalida, Lloyd Patula, Jug Jimenez, Aquilino Pastoral, Joan Togonon, Dio Paolo De Guzman, Noel Flores, Brillante Sajoma, Allain Broca, Ali Mansour Shreif, Manuel Aspellaga Jr., and Romer Libona.

The CRFA-PFF exec friendly football tournament will kickoff this Saturday at exactly 7 p.m.

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