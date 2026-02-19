Jerusalem vents frustration after Collazo backs out of rematch

Melvin Jerusalem | Facebook photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Melvin Jerusalem didn’t try to hide his emotions over Puerto Rican world champion Oscar Collazo.

The reigning WBC world minimumweight champion thought he finally had what he had been waiting for — a unification bout and long-awaited rematch with Collazo, the WBO world minimumweight champion, next month. Instead, he was left staring at a different announcement.

Collazo will defend his belt against Mexican-American prospect Jesus Haro on March 14 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Jerusalem and his team did not learn about it through a formal notice.

READ: Collazo’s WBO title defense delays unification bout vs. Jerusalem

“There’s no clarity at all. My team’s tickets were wasted because they had already booked them,” Jerusalem told CDN Digital, his frustration clear.

There was no warning — just wasted preparation and resources for Jerusalem and his camp. The Cebu-based world champion revealed that they had already booked flights to the United States. The plan was simple: arrive early, set up camp, and adjust properly.

“Our preparation was intense. He would’ve been upset with his choice of opponent,” Jerusalem added.

They had already mapped out the grind — the sparring, the conditioning, the time zone adjustment. Everything was built around this rematch, with redemption in mind.

Now, it feels like it was all for nothing. Jerusalem even turned down a title defense offer in Japan when the unification fight was floated. He chose Collazo. He chose the bigger risk and the chance to avenge his loss in 2023.

To recall, Collazo stopped him and took the WBO belt. Jerusalem later admitted he struggled with sleep and acclimatization after arriving late in the United States before the fight.

READ: Jerusalem focused, ready for shot at unified title in 2026

Since winning the WBC crown in Japan in 2024, he has openly chased that rematch. When news came that their March clash was being moved to June, he waited patiently.

For Jerusalem, it is not just about a postponed fight, but the wasted preparation and lost opportunity — especially the expectations that came with it.

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