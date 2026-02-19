Kanlaon Volcano erupts Thursday

ERUPTION. Mt. Kanlaon in northern Negros Island spews a dark gray plume 2,000 meters above its summit crater on Thursday (Feb. 19, 2026). The moderately explosive eruption was recorded at 4:39 p.m. and lasted 2 minutes, according to a report from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology. (Photo courtesy of Leah Pahayahay Martinez Facebook)

DUMAGUETE CITY – The local government of Canlaon City in Negros Oriental is ready to deploy its response teams and logistics following the explosive eruption of Mt. Kanlaon on Thursday afternoon.

Seth Bariga, Canlaon City information officer, told the Philippine News Agency in an interview that the city is prepared to evacuate residents from the barangays near the volcano if advised by authorities, such as the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) or the Office of Civil Defense.

“We were shocked to hear a loud explosive sound this afternoon and that the volcano was again erupting, but people did not panic. We are used to it, and the city is prepared for a worst-case scenario with Oplan Exodus still in place,” Bariga said.

READ: ‘Beware of pyroclastic flows, ash fall as Kanlaon erupts’

READ: Kanlaon emits ash plume reaching 150 meters

Mayor Jose Chubasco Cardenas posted on his Facebook page that the city’s transportation assets are ready for deployment if evacuation becomes necessary amid the eruption of Kanlaon Volcano.

An advisory on the city’s official Facebook page also called on the residents “to stay calm and remain alert for further information and instructions.”

It also asked the people “to monitor official updates and follow safety advisories from local authorities.”

Phivolcs reported a moderately explosive eruption at the summit crater of Kanlaon Volcano at 4:39 p.m., lasting 2 minutes.

The event generated a dark gray plume that rose 2,000 meters above the crater before drifting southwest, while pyroclastic density currents descended on the southern and southwestern slopes, Phivolcs said

Alert Level 2 remains over Mt. Kanlaon, and entry is prohibited in the 4-km. Permanent Danger Zone. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP