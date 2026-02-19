LTO-7 turns over alcohol breath analyzers to Cebu province

Following the turnover of alcohol breath analyzers from the Land Transportation Office 7 (LTO-7) on Thursday, February 19, officials conducted a testing and demonstration to show the proper use and functionality of the devices. | Photo courtesy of Cebu Province FB

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Due to the increasing number of drunk-driving violations in Cebu, the Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) formally turned over five alcohol breath analyzer units to the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) at the Cebu Provincial Capitol on Thursday, February 19.

Officials said the turnover marks a key step in strengthening roadside enforcement under the Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act.

LTO turns over breathalyzers

The turnover, covered by a memorandum of agreement, allows deputized police officers to use the devices while the provincial government works toward procuring its own units.

Land Transportation Office-7 (LTO-7) Regional Director Francisco Ranches Jr. said the arrangement has no fixed end date and will remain in effect until local government units acquire sufficient breath analyzers of their own.

Ranches said the equipment will be used primarily by the units of CPPO during anti-drunk driving operations, noting that the breath analyzer printouts generated during testing can already serve as primary evidence.

READ: Cebu City plans to buy breathalyzers to reinforce anti-drunk driving law

He explained that the devices support both administrative cases handled by the LTO and criminal cases filed before the courts.

Under current rules, he said, a reading of 0.01 percent already constitutes a positive result for alcohol use.

More units to come

Ranches added that LTO-7 currently has 13 breath analyzers in its inventory, with about 20 more expected to arrive.

While the agency is open to lending units to other local governments, he said LTO must retain enough equipment for its own enforcement needs.

READ: LTO seeks lifetime license revocation vs Banilad hit-and-run suspect

Each unit costs roughly P85,000, comparable to a high-end mobile phone, with the price estimate expected to rise due to upgrades and calibration features.

Closing enforcement gaps

For the police, the arrival of the devices addresses a long-standing enforcement gap.

CPPO Provincial Director Police Colonel Abubakar Udang Mangelen Jr. said that while Cebu recorded declines in its eight focus crimes in 2025, vehicular traffic accidents under their Public Safety Index have continued to rise, with some resulting in deaths, serious injuries, and damage to property.

Mangelen said police previously had to bring suspected drunk drivers to government hospitals for testing, a practice that has since become impractical, leading to dismissed cases despite arrests.

With breath analyzers now available, he said police can comply with the requirements of the Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act and properly prosecute offenders.

“With this capability, we can expect na marami na tayong mahuhuli, marami na tayong mapapakulong na nagva-violate ng any traffic violations resulting into accidents that claim the life, injure, itong mga mga road users natin and damage to property as well,” Mangelen said.

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He added that at least 100 police personnel have already been trained and deputized by the LTO, with more undergoing training.

Deployment across Cebu

Deployment of the five units is still being finalized. Mangelen said police are considering assigning the devices either to accident-prone areas or distributing them by district to ensure access across the province’s 53 operating police units, which include municipal and city stations, mobile force companies, and tourist police.

The provincial police also plans to position one unit in the southern part of Cebu, another in the northern area, while allocating the remaining three to Metro Cebu, where traffic volume and road crash incidents are most frequently recorded, to allow faster response and wider coverage during checkpoints and post-incident investigations.

He noted that local chief executives and municipal mayors have expressed willingness to purchase additional units, which could eventually allow at least two breath analyzers per police station across Cebu, especially in high-risk areas.

Cebu Gov warns reckless drivers

Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro, who witnessed the turnover, said the initiative reflects stronger inter-agency cooperation to address reckless and intoxicated driving.

“Ngayon, ang mga drunk drivers sa Probinsya ng Cebu, watch out kayo. Mahuhuli na namin kayo!” Baricuatro said.

READ: LTO summons vlogger in viral road rage video

She cited the growing number of drunk-driving cases as a public safety concern and stressed that equipping police with proper tools is critical to protecting lives and property on Cebu’s roads.

Officials from both agencies said the turnover is only the first batch, with more units expected in the future.

With round-the-clock checkpoints already in place across the province, authorities said the breath analyzers are expected to significantly improve enforcement and accountability, particularly in cases where alcohol impairment leads to crashes, injuries, or fatalities.

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