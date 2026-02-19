Vico Sotto files election case vs Sarah Discaya for ‘overspending’

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto. | INQUIRER FILE

MANILA, Philippines — Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto on Thursday filed a complaint before the Commission on Elections (Comelec) against contractor Sarah Discaya for alleged overspending during the campaign period and perjury in relation to the 2025 midterm elections.

Sotto personally lodged the complaint before the Political Finance and Affairs Department of Comelec, accompanied by his election lawyer Atty. Romulo Macalintal.

Sotto and Discaya were rivals in the last elections.

“I think it’s clear and blatant violations of election law. In fact, I don’t want to do this, but we want everyone in Pasig City to abide by the law. You need to obey the election laws,” Sotto told reporters in an interview.

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Sotto is charging Discaya for alleged violations of the Omnibus Election Code and Article 183 of the Revised Penal Code for alleged untruthful declaration of campaign expenditure and alleged false entries in her statement of contribution and expenditure (SOCE).

“I am executing this Complaint-Affidavit to attest to the truth of the foregoing allegations and to charge respondent CEZARAH ROWENA C. DISCAYA with probable violation of: (a) Section 100 in relation to Section 262 of the OEC [Omnibus Election Code], as amended by Section 13 of Republic Act No. 7166 for campaign spending in excess of the amount authorized by law,” the complaint read.

Sotto is also suing Discaya for allegedly breaching “(b) Article 183 of the Revised Penal Code, for knowingly making false and material statements under oath in her SOCE, in violation of election laws, and/or for such other appropriate crimes that the foregoing acts may constitute,” the complaint read.

In his complaint, Sotto said that Discaya went beyond the limit of the contribution and expenditure amount authorized by the law under Republic Act No. 7166.

The law states that a candidate, other than the presidential and vice presidential candidate, with a political party, may spend P3 for every voter registered in their city or municipality, and P5 for those who have no political party.

Based on Discaya’s certificate of candidacy, she was nominated by political party Unyon ng mga Gabay ng Bayan.

According to the Comelec, Pasig City has a total of over 463,000 registered voters in the 2025 elections.

Sotto noted that Discaya’s maximum allowable campaign contributions was P1,391,655.

However, he observed several modes of election paraphernalias that Discaya executed during her campaign period, such as large billboards, digital advertisements, and rallies attended by some famous personalities.

He believes these materials exceeded the allowable campaign expense of a candidate.

He also said that some digital advertisements appeared to be paid by Discaya.

The mayor said that he requested for a copy of Discaya’s SOCE.

This was his finding – “it would appear that respondent omitted matters about her campaign contributions and expenses and such omission would render the said SOCE to be false in a material respect.”

Citing the requested SOCE, Sotto said that the total expenditures declared amounted to P895,000 which constituted for “stationery, printing and distribution of printed materials relative to candidacy.”

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Sotto added that Discaya did not declare the digital advertisements paid by her and her billboard advertisements.

He also believes Discaya’s SOCE did not declare contribution or expenses in relation to her political rallies and the travel expenses incurred from her gatherings.

With this, Sotto alleged that Discaya failed to provide a “full, true and itemized statement of all contributions and expenditures in connection with the election,” as required by the OEC and spent beyond the maximum allowable amount for contributions and expenditures.

‘This needs to be done’

In an interview with reporters after the filing, Sotto said that he once contemplated whether he would still file the case months after the election. However, he said that the election laws must be strictly followed.

“I think it’s clear and blatant violations of election law. In fact, I don’t want to do this but we want everyone in Pasig City to abide by the law. You need to obey the election laws,” he explained.

But why just now? Sotto responded that it is the right time to do so. He said that he did not want to file a disqualification case before elections as others might think that it was politically motivated.

“But now that the elections are done and I won, I think this is the right time to do this. I based on what is right and what is written in the law,” the mayor added.

He also said that they filed another complaint before the Pasig City’s Prosecutor’s Office for perjury raps in relation to Discaya’s alleged misdeclaration of her citizenship.

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‘Strong message’

Sotto said that his filing of election complaints is not just about the Discaya or her camp, but should also send a strong message for his constituents in Pasig City.

“For me, this is a statement for Pasig City to follow the laws,” he noted.

“This is also a message for those who are running for Barangay elections and in the 2028 elections, that anyone eligible and qualified can run but they should follow the law. Or else, they will be held liable,” the mayor remarked.

The Inquirer has sought for the comment of Discaya’s camp and has yet to receive a response as of this writing.

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