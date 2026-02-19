Mandaue launches web-based early warning system to boost disaster preparedness

Launching of the Multi-Hazard Early Warning System with city officials, barangay DRRM focal persons, and members of the city’s response cluster. | Photo: Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Mandaue City government has launched a web-based Multi-Hazard Early Warning System (MHEWS) aimed at strengthening disaster preparedness and improving emergency response.

The system was formally introduced during a ceremony on Thursday, Feb. 19, marking a partnership between the city government, the GSMA Innovation Fund, which fully funds the project’s first year, and Komunidad, a climate and disaster risk intelligence firm.

Prior to the launch, city officials led by Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Komunidad to formalize the project’s implementation.

Ouano said the initiative underscores the city’s commitment to proactive and data-driven disaster risk reduction.

READ: Disaster preparedness: Mandaue livestreams flow of rivers

“Whatever we can do, any ideas that can help us with disaster preparedness, we are open to it. We cannot stop calamities, but we can be prepared,” he said.

The MHEWS delivers real-time forecasts, provides localized dashboards down to the barangay level, and automates multi-channel alerts designed to improve early response and decision-making.

It consolidates data from multiple sources, including the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, and makes this information accessible not only to the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) but also to barangay officials.

With access to localized and site-specific data, barangays can more accurately assess risks and determine whether evacuations or other precautionary measures are necessary.

Ouano noted that similar systems are already operational in parts of Luzon and emphasized that he considers a program’s track record before approving its adoption.

“Our point here is to save and protect the lives of every Mandauehanon, especially now with climate change. Nagkagrabe ang bagyo, uwan, and resulta sa baha. Continuous ato improvement sa drainage system but dili na overnight, preparedness gyud ang pinaka-importante nato ron,” said Ouano.

(Typhoons and rainfall have intensified, resulting in flooding. We continue to improve our drainage system, but that cannot be done overnight; preparedness is truly our top priority right now.)

READ: Mandaue disaster preparedness: Ordinance wants regular hazard mapping

The web-based platform will integrate existing early warning devices installed along the Mahiga and Butuanon rivers.

According to CDRRMO head Buddy Alain Ybañez, the new system will complement the hardware currently operating at the city’s command center, enhancing overall monitoring and coordination capabilities.

Each barangay’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Management focal person will receive an individual account to access the platform. Once system customization is finalized, training sessions will be conducted, with full implementation expected as early as April.

Through the platform, barangays will also be able to automatically post weather updates and advisories on their official Facebook pages, ensuring faster dissemination of critical information to residents.

The system builds on recent policy moves that empower barangay officials to respond swiftly during emergencies. During Typhoon Basyang earlier this month, Ouano issued an executive order authorizing barangay captains to declare preemptive evacuations when necessary.

With the MHEWS in place, local officials will have access to data-driven guidance rather than relying on estimates or manual observations.

The tool provides barangay-level insights that can guide decisions on evacuations and other emergency measures. While citywide declarations remain an option, responses can now be implemented per barangay or cluster, depending on actual conditions on the ground.

“So, there is no need nga mo-declare si Mayor nga tibuok city, pwede na specific areas,” said Ybañez.

(There is no need for the Mayor to declare a citywide response; specific areas can already be declared instead.)

Coordination with the CDRRMO, the City Mayor’s Office, the City Health Office, and camp coordination and management teams will still be required to ensure unified operations.

Reginald De Los Reyes, Komunidad APAC Enterprise Solutions Head, said the platform integrates more than 200 parameters, including rainfall levels, typhoon activity, and air quality. By combining satellite data, artificial intelligence, and sensor networks from global providers, the system generates site-specific insights based on GPS locations. This approach eliminates the need for the city to purchase additional sensors or manage multiple system integrations.

The web-based dashboard allows real-time monitoring and forecast analysis across multiple locations at both national and local levels.

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