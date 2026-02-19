Robredo-Tulfo in 2028? ‘I’m tired’, says Erwin

Sen. Erwin Tulfo (INQUIRER file photo / NIÑO JESUS ORBETA)

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Erwin Tulfo on Thursday dismissed suggestions for him to team up with Naga City Mayor Leni Robredo as vice presidential candidate in the 2028 national elections, saying that he is already tired.

In an ambush interview on Thursday, Tulfo said he’s delighted that some are considering him a good candidate for the post, but he clarified that he has no plans to vie for it.

“Nakakataba po ng puso pero I don’t have plans, whatever it is. Yun lang makakatalo kahit sino pa man dyan, No. I would say thank you pero I’m kinda tired. Hindi pa nga tapos si 2025, last year nakita nyo naman kaliwa’t kanan ang batikos, demanda sa Comelec left and right, then papasukin ko na naman ito, magkakaroon na naman ng issues,” said Tulfo.

(I am flattered but I don’t have plans, whatever it is. No. I would say thank you, but I’m kinda tired. Last year, you saw a series of attacks and criticisms filed before the Comelec left and right, then I will enter this thing, there will be issues anew.)

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“Ayaw na po ng family namin ng gulo. Kaya si Sen. Raffy din, gusto niya po for re-election na lang sa Senate.Eh ako din po, napag-usapan na namin. I don’t have plans to run for higher office. Ang hirap pala. I mean, kawawa ka. Kawawa yung family mo. Kung anu-ano, mga bashers, etc. Yung mga galit sa’yo tapos may mga demanda. Ang kukulit pa,” he added.

(My family doesn’t want trouble. Even Sen. Raffy Tulfo is only interested in re-election. Same with me, we’ve talked about it. I do not have plans of running for higher office. It’s tough. You and your family will be in a pitiful state. There are bashers and haters, some will even sue and are stubborn.)

In abolishing the possibilities raised by the public and some political analysts, Tulfo said there are better candidates who could be Robredo’s running mate should she also decide to run for president anew.

“There are other good possibilities. I can suggest, Bam Aquino, Senadora Risa Hontiveros. There are many good ones who can be Robredo’s running mate,” said Tulfo.

Tulfo thanked those who raised his possible vice presidential bid, but again said that he and his brother are not keen on running for higher posts.

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