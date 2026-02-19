Mandaue barangays urged to follow DILG Anti-Epal policy

Dante Borbajo, Mandaue City councilor and president of the Association of Barangay Councils. | Photo: Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — All 27 barangays in Mandaue City are being urged to comply with the Department of the Interior and Local Government’s (DILG) Anti-Epal campaign.

The resolution, authored by Councilor Dante Borbajo, president of the Association of Barangay Councils, and co-authored by Councilor Fleuritz Gayle Jumao-as, president of the SK Federation, was passed last week during the city council’s regular session.

READ: Mandaue proactively ‘anti-epal,’ says city official

It calls on barangay officials to comply with the DILG memorandum enforcing the Anti-Epal policy, which requires the removal of names, photos, and other identifying marks of public officials from government-funded projects, programs, and activities.

Borbajo said barangays have been instructed to remove officials’ names and images from documents such as barangay clearances and resolutions, as well as from service vehicles and other government-funded materials.

Some barangays, he added, have also placed names and images on public infrastructure such as tents, signage, and chairs purchased with government funds.

The resolution specifies that only the official signatory’s name may remain on documents and directs all barangays to ensure uniform compliance across offices.

“Gi-implement na og sugod,” said Borbajo. (It has already started being implemented.)

Borbajo clarified that placing a name or logo on property is allowed only if it is personally funded and not sourced from public funds.

READ: Remulla: ‘Epal’ politicians face suspension, administrative cases

Under DILG Memorandum Circular No. 2026-006, all provincial, city, municipal, and barangay officials — including DILG central, regional, and field offices and attached agencies — are required to ensure that no public official’s name, photo, logo, initials, color motif, slogan, or any identifying symbol appears on project signages, markers, tarpaulins, and similar materials funded by public money.

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