Daily Gospel, February 20, 2026
By: CDN Digital February 20,2026 - 05:30 AM
This is the Daily Gospel for February 20, 2026, which is the Friday after Ash Wednesday.
READ MORE:
Daily Gospel, February 19, 2026
Daily Gospel, February 18, 2026
Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Matthew 9, 14-15.
The disciples of John approached Jesus and said, “Why do we and the Pharisees fast much, but your disciples do not fast?”
Jesus answered them, “Can the wedding guests mourn as long as the bridegroom is with them? The days will come when the bridegroom is taken away from them, and then they will fast.”
SOURCE: dailygospel.org
Read Next
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.