Alex Eala loses to Coco Gauff, ends Dubai Tennis Championships run

OUT. Filipino Alexandra Eala prepares to serve in the WTA 1000 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in the United Arab Emirates. She​ lost to third seed American Coco Gauff, 0-6, 2-6, in the quarterfinals early Friday morning (Feb. 20, 2026; PH time). (Photo courtesy of Mosh Lafuente)

MANILA, Philippines – Coco Gauff lived up to her status as world No. 4, ending Alexandra Eala’s run with a 6-0, 6-2 victory in the WTA 1000 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships quarterfinals early Friday morning (PH time) in the United Arab Emirates.

The third-seeded American needed only one hour and seven minutes to beat the Filipino star, who ousted sixth seed Jasmine Paolini of Italy, 6-1, 7-6(5), in the second round.

READ: Alex Eala beats Cirstea, marches to Dubai Tennis quarterfinals

Gauff to face winner of Svitolina vs Ruzic

Gauff will face the winner between No. 7 seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine and Antonia Ruzic of Croatia in the semifinals.

Jessica Pegula of the United States, seeded fourth, also advanced after defeating No. 12 seed Clara Tauson of Denmark, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4.

READ: Alex Eala powers her way to last 16 of Dubai Tennis

Pegula vs Anisimova in semis, doubles winners

Pegula, ranked No. 5 in the world, will battle second-seeded compatriot Amanda Anisimova, who conquered fifth seed Mirra Andreeva of Russia, 2-6, 7-5, 7-6(4).

In the doubles, Laura Siegemund of Germany and Vera Zvonareva toppled No. 7 seeds Storm Hunter of Australia and Katerina Siniakova of Czech Republic, 7-6(4), 6-4, to reach the Final Four.

READ: Alex Eala advances to 2nd round in Dubai Tennis Championships

They will face the winner between Chan Hao-Ching of Chinese Taipei and Tauson, and Romanians Jaqueline Cristian and Elena-Gabriela Ruse.M

More Doubles winners

Fourth seeds Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan and Aleksandra Krunić of Serbia won over Lyudmyla Kichenok of Ukraine and Desirae Krawczyk of the US, 6-1, 4-6, 10-6, to advance to the semis against No. 5 seeds Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada and Luisa Stefani of Brazil.

Dabrowski and Stefani survived Guiliana Olmos of Mexico and Pegula, 6-2, 4-6, 14-12. (PNA)

READ: Anisimova ends Andreeva Dubai defense in tearful quarterfinal

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