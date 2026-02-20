Archival says Sara Duterte 2028 presidential bid ‘expected’ 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mayor Nestor Archival on Thursday said Vice President Sara Duterte’s declaration that she would run for president in 2028 came as no surprise.

He stressed, however, that local officials should remain focused on governance.

No reaction

In an interview, Archival said Duterte’s possible presidential bid had long been anticipated.

“Wala ra man kaayo koy [reaction] sa pagkakaron kay, well, kahibaw na man gyud ta kinsay possible managan. So nigawas na ni kuan na lang gyud si Vice President…Makita na man gyud na nimo sa mga balita,” he said.

(I really don’t have one [reaction] for now, because, well, we already know the possible persons who would run (in the elections). So it came out that it was really the Vice President….That can be seen in the news.)

READ: Pam welcomes Sara’s 2028 presidential bid

Cebu City, political maneuvering

Archival, however, emphasized that Cebu City would not be drawn into early political maneuvering.

“But diri sa Cebu, wala pa man kaayo mi focus ana. Sa akong tan-aw, wala ra ko. Magkaguliyang, maapil ta sa problema,” he added.

(But here in Cebu, we are not yet focusing on that. The way I look at it, I have none [reaction]. (There might be) Confusion or chaos, (then) we will be included in their problem.)

He also welcomed Duterte’s decision to make her intentions public.

“Yes, of course. Labing daghan, labing maayo kay makapili man ta,” Archival said.

(Yes, of course, the more the better because we can now choose.)

He added that more candidates would give voters greater choice in 2028.

READ: Sara Duterte to run for president in 2028

Duterte on Wednesday formally announced her presidential bid during a press conference at the Office of the Vice President headquarters in Mandaluyong City.

“I am Sara Duterte. I will run for president of the Philippines,” she said, ending years of speculation about her political plans following her break from the Marcos administration.

“I offer my life, my strength and my future in the service of our nation,” she added.

Her announcement came amid renewed impeachment efforts in the House of Representatives and ahead of her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte’s confirmation of charges hearing before the International Criminal Court over alleged crimes against humanity linked to his anti-drug campaign.

READ: VP Sara Duterte: Her move seen affecting House impeachment vote

In Malacañang, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. gave a brief response when informed of Duterte’s move: “Good luck,” according to Palace press officer Claire Castro.

In Cebu Province, Governor Pamela Baricuatro, a political ally of Duterte, also welcomed the Vice President’s declaration but echoed the need to prioritize governance.

“Let’s talk about politics later. Trabaho sa ta karon. Let’s talk about politics later, kay basin masagulan atong trabaho. Color blind sa ko karon,” Baricuatro said in a separate press conference.

(Let’s talk about politics later. Let’s just work for now. Let’s talk about politics later because our work (may be tainted with politics). I will just be color blind for now.)

She added, “I just want to focus on work, but definitely, I welcome it.”

Cebu City remains a crucial battleground in national elections. Based on data from the Commission on Elections for the May 2025 midterm polls, the city is among the top five most vote-rich cities in the country, with 721,469 registered voters.

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