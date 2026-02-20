2 Cebu graduates land in February 2026 MELE top 10

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two Cebu-based graduates secured spots in the Top 10 of the February 2026 Mechanical Engineers Licensure Examination (MELE), the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Thursday, February 19.

John Lester Crisolo Gino of the University of Cebu ranked second nationwide with a rating of 92.75 percent, while Niel Jay Inoc Barong of Cebu Technological University (CTU)–Danao Campus placed fifth with a rating of 90.65 percent.

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Topping the examination was Jose Arnil Corong Jr. of Visayas State University–Baybay with a 93.25 percent rating.

The PRC said 3,264 out of 6,294 examinees passed the MELE, posting a national passing rate of 51.86 percent.

The licensure examinations were administered in the National Capital Region, Baguio, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Zamboanga, and Puerto Princesa, Palawan.

The latest achievement follows a strong showing by Cebu-based schools in previous licensure tests. In the February 2025 Mechanical Engineering Licensure Examination, graduates of the University of Cebu (UC) Main Campus also figured prominently in the national rankings.

Nico Anthony F. Tejano ranked first with a 93.50 percent rating, while John Rey B. Fabre placed 10th with an 88.90 percent rating.

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Registration, oath-taking

The PRC said online appointments for initial registration for new mechanical engineers will begin on April 10, 2026.

Successful examinees are advised to register through the official PRC online portal and prepare the required documents, including their Notice of Admission for identification purposes, accomplished Oath Form (Panunumpa ng Propesyonal), passport-sized ID photos with a complete name tag, documentary stamps, and a short brown envelope.

Passers must complete their registration in person and sign the Roster of Registered Professionals.

Verification of ratings will be made available online a few days after the posting of results. Examinees may check their individual ratings through the PRC website’s verification page by providing the required personal and examination details.

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For oath-taking, passers who intend to attend the face-to-face mass oath-taking must register online no later than 12 p.m. on the day before the scheduled ceremony. Those unable to attend may opt for virtual or special oath-taking, subject to PRC guidelines.

After taking their oath, new professionals are required to proceed with initial registration by securing an online appointment through the PRC portal.

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