Understanding the 5 Pillars of Islam

Muslim pilgrims pray around the Kaaba, Islam’s holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca on June 18, 2024 at the end of the annual hajj pilgrimage. (Photo by AFP)

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Islam is guided by core principles that form the foundation of Muslim life, known as the Five Pillars.

These essential practices shape how followers worship, act, and connect with their community, offering insight into the faith, devotion, and values that guide millions around the world.

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Here are their meanings:

Shahādah (Profession of Faith)

The declaration that “There is no god but God; Muhammad is the Prophet of God.” It must be recited by every Muslim at least once in a lifetime, aloud, correctly, and purposively, with a full understanding of its meaning and with an assent of the heart.

Salat (Prayer)

The obligation for Muslims to pray five times a day: at dawn (Fajr), noon (Zuhr), afternoon (Asr), sunset (Maghrib), and night (Isha). Prayers are performed facing the Kaaba in Mecca, usually on a prayer mat.

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Zakat (Almsgiving)

The practice of charitable giving, where Muslims donate a portion of their wealth to those in need. It is considered a way to purify wealth and foster social responsibility.

Sawm (Fasting)

Observance of fasting, especially during the holy month of Ramadan. This involves abstaining from all food and drink (including water) from dawn (suhoor) to sunset (iftar). It is a time for self-restraint, piety and generosity.

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Hajj (Pilgrimage)

The pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, which every adult Muslim must take at least once in a lifetime for those who are physically and financially able to make the journey.

Source: Britannica

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