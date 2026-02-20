Parents in CV urged by DOH-7: Have your kids vaccinated

A child is vaccinated against measles by a health worker. — Screengrab from Department of Health Philippines/Facebook [file photo via Inquirer.net]

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Parents in Central Visayas are encouraged to bring their children to health centers for routine vaccination and are warned that low vaccination coverage increases the chance that children might contract measles and polio.

The call was made by Dr. Joshua Brillantes, Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) regional director, after only 60 percent of the 95 percent target for immunization for babies and children in Central Visayas had been achieved by the agency.

Immunization coverage at 60 percent

Brillantes said the region’s current immunization coverage stood at 60 percent, far below the level required to establish herd immunity and protect children from vaccine-preventable diseases such as measles, polio, tetanus, diphtheria and tuberculosis.

READ: WHO backs DOH’s vaccination program vs measles-rubella

Brillantes disclosed the regional data during the inauguration of the new barangay hall and Super Health Center in Barangay Opao, Mandaue City on Tuesday, Feb. 17, where he was invited as a guest.

He also called on local government officials and health workers to prioritize immunization efforts in their communities.

“Sad to say, ang atoang accomplishment is naa ta sa 60 percent. So, taas og risk atoang mga bata especially kung naay tipdas, polio,” said Brillantes.

(Sad to say, our accomplishment is we are now at 60 percent. So, the risk of our children is high especially if there are measles and polio.)

READ: Leptospirosis cases in CV jump 68% in 2025, DOH warns

Mandaue’s immunization performance

Dr. Debra Maria Catulong, Mandaue City health officer, in an interview on Wednesday, Feb. 18, clarified that the 60 percent figure reflected regional data and did not represent the city’s performance.

Catulong said Mandaue City achieved 95 percent immunization coverage in 2023 and received the Dr. Jenner Award. Coverage declined to 93 percent in 2024.

In 2025, the rate dropped to 83 percent due to calamities, including Typhoon Tino and the 6.9 magnitude earthquake that hit Cebu, which displaced families and disrupted records. Despite the decline, the city’s coverage remains higher than the regional average.

She emphasized that maintaining at least 95 percent coverage would be necessary to ensure herd immunity and prevent the spread of infectious diseases among children. Displacement of families and missing records contributed to lower turnout in some areas.

READ: Mandaue City Health Department extends school-based vaccination program

2026 immunization aim

Catulong said the city aimed to restore immunization coverage to above 95 percent in 2026 to ensure infants would be protected against vaccine-preventable diseases.

She added that vaccines would be provided free of charge and follow the schedule recommended by the World Health Organization and the Department of Health. These include doses against measles, tetanus, diphtheria, polio and tuberculosis, which should be completed before a child reaches one year old.

Catulong said health workers continued to track children who missed their vaccination schedules through a defaulters’ list, with home visits conducted to ensure they complete their doses. Children who were not fully immunized before turning one are still being vaccinated beyond the recommended age.

She acknowledged that some parents remained hesitant about vaccination, but she said the city continued to conduct information campaigns to address misconceptions and provided accurate medical guidance.

Vaccines are safe

“Mas maayo gyud bakunahan nato atoang mga anak. Mga sakit ni nga delikado kung dili sila protected. These are very safe nga vaccines. We have been using these for a long time,” said Catulong.

(It is really good to have our kids vaccinated. These are dangerous illnesses if they are not protected. These are very safe vaccines. We have been using these for a long time.)

“Walay angay kahadlukan. Ang amo lang is to correct misconception, to provide them with facts and findings, educate them to understand at least mabakunahan ang bata,” She added.

(There is nothing to fear. What we are doing is to correct the misconception, to provide them with facts and findings, educate them to understand at least so that the children would be vaccinated.)

Coordination with private hospitals and clinics is also ongoing to consolidate immunization records, as not all children receive vaccines at government health centers. The 95 percent target applies to the entire population of Mandaue City, Catulong said.

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