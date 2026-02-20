Archival forms work group to push CCLEX Guadalupe ramp

CCLEX-Guadalupe Ramp: A CAD-generated video, shared by the bridge operator (CCLEC) presents the planned development and how it will look after its construction. (Screengrabbed from Sugboanon Channel / Youtube)

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City will form a technical working group (TWG) to proceed with the long-delayed continuation of the Guadalupe ramp that will link the Cebu Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) directly to the barangay, Mayor Nestor Archival confirmed.

In an interview, Archival said the proposal to extend the ramp toward V. Rama Avenue has the support of CCLEX management and, in his view, remains a critical solution to ease traffic congestion in the south district and along the South Road Properties (SRP).

“Ang gusto gyud sa CCLEX, which I think I support also, ma-continue na gyud na ang rampa padulong sa V. Rama,” Archival said.

READ: CCLEX-Guadalupe ramp: P6B project set to boost Cebu’s economy

He explained that once completed, the ramp would allow motorists from V. Rama and nearby areas to access CCLEX directly when heading to Mactan, while vehicles bound for Guadalupe, Mambaling, and other interior parts of the city would no longer need to pass through the SRP.

“Ang mga tao na gikan sa V. Rama na mo padulong sa Mactan, mu-diretso na sa Mactan. Nya ang mga tao na padung sa areas like Guadalupe, Mambaling, mga dapit sa syudad, mu-diretso na lang na sila, di na muagi sa SRP,” he added.

Concerns over the CCLEX-Guadalupe ramp

Archival said the city and CCLEX have agreed to create a TWG to address technical and social concerns tied to the project, particularly the impact on residents living along the riverbanks.

“Naay mga naapektahan na mga tao naa sa may sapa,” he said, noting that some occupants are in government-declared areas while others have structures within the river’s easement.

The TWG, he said, will determine how to handle affected families, including relocation and property concerns, before any full-scale implementation proceeds.

The mayor stressed that addressing these challenges is crucial to avoid legal and humanitarian complications that could further delay the project.

Cost, timeline questions

When asked about the project’s cost, which had previously ballooned to P5 billion to P6 billion from an earlier estimate of P1 billion, Archival said he believed the original figure discussed during earlier administrations was closer to P3 billion, though he did not provide updated cost projections.

Earlier statements from CCLEX officials placed the revised estimate between P5 billion and P6 billion due to expanded design and scope.

The ramp is designed as a 30-meter-wide carriageway with two lanes in each direction, including bike lanes and sidewalks, using a cantilever structure. Once completed, it is expected to allow motorists to bypass a long stretch of the Cebu South Coastal Road at the SRP.

CCLEX bridge board meeting

Archival’s update came days after he attended the First Bridge Management Board Meeting for 2026 of CCLEX, chaired by CCLEX President and General Manager Engineer Allan Alfon, along with Cordova Mayor Cesar “Didoy” Suan.

In a Facebook post dated February 18, 2026, the mayor said discussions included the continuation of the Guadalupe ramp, toll adjustments, traffic volume, and route management, as well as coordination between CCLEX and the Cebu City Transportation Office.

The meeting also reviewed the bridge’s 2025 operations and maintenance report, including its International Roughness Index (IRI) assessment.

READ: Gothong Southern celebrates 20 years of service with a special tribute: Lighting up the CCLEX

Previous developments

The ramp project was introduced during the previous city administration and has undergone surveys, public hearings, and consultations with affected barangays, including Pasil, Pahina San Nicolas, and Ermita.

City officials earlier said no demolition would take place without proper relocation arrangements. Transitional housing and eventual transfer to medium-rise socialized housing units were part of the proposed mitigation measures.

CCLEX officials previously projected completion of the ramp by 2026, subject to resolution of right-of-way and relocation issues.

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