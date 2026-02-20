Mandaue City buy-bust yields P10.2M shabu, 1 high-value target

About 1.5 kilograms of suspected illegal drugs (shabu) were confiscated by authorities during a joint operation in Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City. (Photo from the Mandaue City Police Office)

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Around 1.5 kilograms of suspected shabu, with an estimated street value of P10.2 million, were confiscated during a buy-bust operation in Zuellig Street, Brgy. Subangdaku, Mandaue City, at around 10:34 pm on February 19, 2026.

Authorities arrested a 22-year-old man for the sale and possession of illegal drugs. They identified him as alias “John,” a resident of Barangay Pardo, Cebu City.

The operation was led by the Mandaue City Police Office through its City Drug Enforcement Unit and Criminal Investigation Unit, with support from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and regional units.

According to the police report, ongoing validation efforts have revealed that the arrested individual is a high-value target in the local drug trade.

READ: Mandaue City buy-bust: P8.1-M shabu seized, high-value target nabbed

Furthermore, he has been classified as a High-Value Individual (HVI) within the local drug hierarchy, serving both as a pusher and user. He also reportedly handles illegal substances with a disposal capacity of around 2 kilograms per week.

The suspect is a repeat offender with a documented history of drug-related offenses. He was previously apprehended in 2022 by Police Station 7 of the Cebu City Police Office for the same violations of Sections 5 and 11 of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 (R.A. 9165).

READ: Bohol buy-bust: ₱8.8M shabu, firearm seized; 2 nabbed in Panglao

After serving part of his sentence, he was released in October 2024 through a plea bargain agreement. Authorities say he has since returned to illegal activities and expanded his operations to the HVI level.///

READ: 2 men nabbed, P8.8 million worth of suspected meth seized in Bohol

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