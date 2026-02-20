Cebu’s roads meet their match: TJ Motors Ventures Corporation debuts the GWM HAVAL H9

Battling Cebu road conditions every day can be daunting to everyone from commuters to vehicle drivers. With unpredictable weather leading to heavy floods, sudden road repairs, and the daily grind of urban traffic, having a vehicle you can trust from the inside and out is crucial. Drivers need a machine that doesn’t just battle unexpected road turnouts but also provides a sanctuary of comfort.

Visit the GWM display today or contact TJ Motors Ventures Corp. at (032) 236-0193 to know more.

TJ Motors Ventures Corporation, a name with a strong reputation in the Visayas, understands this challenge. That is why they have officially debuted the GWM HAVAL H9. In partnership with GWM Philippines, the company unveiled the premium 7-seater SUV on February 18, 2026, at Il Corso Filinvest Malls, marking a significant milestone for the Cebuano automotive market.

The launch event attended by key leaders, guests, and stakeholders was more than just a car reveal; it was a promise of excellence for the region. Jennifer Yu, President of TJ Motors Ventures Corp., emphasized that this new model is a symbol of the company’s evolution and dedication to the local market.

“More than just a new vehicle, this launch reflects our continued growth and commitment to delivering world-class mobility,” Yu stated during her keynote.

A new standard for capability and comfort

The launch event introduced the HAVAL H9 as a “go-anywhere” 4×4 designed to disrupt the local SUV segment. This vehicle, priced at ₱2,048,888, is built for those who demand more. It features:

Performance: A robust 2.4L turbocharged diesel engine delivering 186 PS and 480 Nm of torque, paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission.

Cebu-Ready Specs: For drivers facing flooded streets or rugged provincial trails, its 800mm wading depth and 224mm ground clearance provide the confidence needed to keep moving when others stop.

Luxury Interior: While the exterior is rugged and boxy, the interior is a masterclass in modern luxury. The cabin is equipped with a massive 14.6-inch HD touchscreen, tri-zone automatic climate control, and a 540-degree around-view camera system—including a “transparent chassis” view to help navigate tight side streets.

Unmatched ownership peace of mind

To ensure long-term peace of mind, GWM Philippines backs the HAVAL H9 with an industry-leading 7-year or 200,000-km bumper-to-bumper warranty. This deep commitment to quality and reliability makes the HAVAL H9 a formidable new contender for Filipino families and enthusiasts alike, effectively removing the “maintenance anxiety” often associated with new-generation global brands.

A New King of the Road

The HAVAL H9 is more than just an addition to the local market; it is a bold statement of GWM’s long-term vision for the Philippines.

“The HAVAL H9 represents the kind of car we want to deliver to Filipino motorists—one defined by capability, presence, and performance,” Dax Avenido, Brand Head of GWM Philippines highlighted.

By combining rugged off-road DNA with a premium interior and a warranty that leads the industry, TJ Motors Ventures Corporation has provided Cebuano drivers with a vehicle that doesn’t force them to choose between toughness and luxury. In a landscape as demanding as Cebu’s, the HAVAL H9 stands ready to turn every grueling ride into an effortless adventure.

Experience the HAVAL H9 today

Ready to upgrade your drive? Feel the power and comfort for yourself. The GWM HAVAL H9 is now available for viewing and test drives at Il Corso Filinvest Malls.

Visit the GWM display today or contact TJ Motors Ventures Corp. at (032) 236-0193 to know more.

Go with more—go with GWM HAVAL H9.