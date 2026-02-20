Sara Duterte’s 2028 presidential run won’t impact impeachment — Luistro

Vice President Sara Duterte announces her plan to run for president during a news briefing at the Office of the Vice President in Mandaluyong City on Wednesday, February 18, 2026. INQUIRER PHOTO / GRIG C. MONTEGRANDE

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte’s announcement that she will run for president in 2028 won’t make the impeachment proceedings harder, said Batangas Rep. Gerville Luistro, who chairs the House of Representatives committee on justice, which is tasked with tackling impeachment complaints.

In an online interview on Friday, Luistro assured the public that the system used to handle the two impeachment complaints filed against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will be adopted. This means that the four complaints lodged against Duterte will undergo a determination of sufficiency in form and substance.

“Well, I wish to believe that what we saw during the impeachment proceedings against the president, it will be the same thing, because as I have expressed before, we will be adopting the same rules, the same parameters, the same deliberation,” Luistro said.

“To determine whether it will be more difficult, I don’t see any reason why it would be more difficult because I am inclined to believe that the process we will do during the impeachment against the president, we will go through the same process when it comes to the impeachment process against the vice president,” she added.

Determination of sufficiency in substance, Luistro said, would be tackled on each ground mentioned in the complaints, just like what the committee did with the complaints against Marcos.

“For example, we deliberated on each complaint and, before proceeding to the next one, we discussed it ground by ground. This system, which we followed in the impeachment process against President Bongbong Marcos, will definitely be applied in the impeachment process against the Vice President as well,” she explained.

Luistro also said it would not matter what their political leanings are, since lawmakers have to address the impeachment complaints as part of their constitutional duty.

“As I said, this is not a question of whether we want to do it or not; this is not a question of whether we are pro-admin or pro-Duterte. No, this is a constitutional duty that we owe to the Filipino people,” she said.

“So regardless of the consequence ng pronouncement of our vice president about her intention to run, the deliberation of the justice committee should not be affected,” she added.

READ: First impeachment complaint vs Marcos sent to House

In January, two complaints were filed against Marcos—one by lawyer Andre de Jesus and another by members of the Makabayan Coalition.

On February 3, after referral to the committee on justice, both complaints were declared sufficient in form. However, two days later, they were deemed insufficient in substance. For the de Jesus complaint, 42 members voted to dismiss it, with only its endorser, Pusong Pinoy party-list Rep. Jernie Jett Nisay, voting to find it sufficient in substance.

READ: Archival says Sara Duterte 2028 president bid ‘expected’

For the Makabayan Coalition’s complaint, 39 members voted it insufficient in substance, while seven supported its sufficiency.

Lawmakers criticized the de Jesus complaint for what they called fatal defects, saying its allegations relied largely on speculation, media reports, and hearsay. De Jesus sought Marcos’ removal over alleged drug use, corruption, and other acts that lawmakers said lacked supporting evidence.

READ: ICI is a failure, but not an impeachable offense by Marcos – Erice

The Makabayan Coalition’s complaint cited three grounds: the alleged institutionalization of corruption through the “BBM Parametric Formula,” alleged abuse of discretionary powers in allocating and using unprogrammed appropriations, and alleged direct personal involvement in budgetary insertions and kickback schemes.

However, during the committee’s February 4 hearing, vice chairperson and San Juan Rep. Ysabel Maria Zamora questioned the complaint’s sufficiency, saying that an imperfect policy like the BBM Parametric Formula could not constitute an impeachable offense.

READ: Imperfect BBM Parametric Formula not an impeachable offense – Zamora

Duterte, meanwhile, was already impeached by the House of the 19th Congress after 215 lawmakers filed and signed a fourth complaint against her on February 5, 2025.

The complaint alleged misuse of the confidential funds in her offices, threats against ranking officials, and other possible violations of the 1987 Constitution.

The Articles of Impeachment were immediately transmitted to the Senate the same day, as the 1987 Constitution requires a trial to begin forthwith if at least one-third of all House members endorse the complaint.

READ: House impeaches Sara Duterte, fast-tracking transmittal to Senate

On July 25, 2025, the Supreme Court (SC) ruled that the Articles of Impeachment were unconstitutional for violating the 1987 Constitution’s one-year bar rule.

The House filed a motion for reconsideration to appeal the case. The SC then announced on January 29 that it had dismissed the motion with finality.

A year later, another set of impeachment complaints was filed against Duterte, citing the same grounds as the previous complaints.

As of writing, four complaints remain with House Speaker Faustino “Bojie” Dy III, awaiting inclusion in the Order of Business.

Under the SC ruling, Dy has until March 2 to include the first two complaints in the Order of Business for plenary consideration, as both were filed on February 2 and must be transmitted within 10 session days. /mcm

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP