Fortune is in Motion at Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu as it rings in the Year of the Fire Horse

Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu knows how to welcome a new year. For the Lunar New Year celebration marking the Year of the Fire Horse, the property came alive in a way that reminded everyone why this annual tradition matters so much to so many people.

Shangri-La Mactan Cebu proved once again that some of the best ways to celebrate are the ones that connect you to something bigger than the moment itself.

The celebration drew guests, local families, and members of the community together in what felt like a genuine communal gathering. And anchoring it all were meaningful rituals, festive offerings, and the kind of quiet intention that sets Shangri-La apart as a destination that takes cultural moments in motion.

The spirit of shared celebration

The centerpiece of the festivities was a series of traditional ceremonies that filled the resort with color and energy. The Dotting of the Lions, followed by the Lion Dance and Dragon Dance steeped in meaning, warding off bad luck, inviting good fortune, and signaling a fresh start. And of course, the firecrackers rang out to complete the traditional send-off of the old year. The Yee Sang ritual then followed, a tossing of fresh fish and shredded vegetables for prosperity, brought guests into the celebration as active participants.

The event was graced by notable figures, Dave Junker, General Manager of Shangri-La Mactan Cebu, was joined by Hon. Cindi Chan, Mayor of Lapu-Lapu City, and Hon. Ahong Chan, Congressman of the Lone District of Lapu-Lapu. Their presence at the celebration spoke to something larger, a shared sense of hope and community aspiration for the island as it steps into the new year.

Fortune is in motion, and you can take a piece of it home

Beyond the performances and ceremonies, Shangri-La Mactan made sure that the spirit of the season could be savored and even gifted. The resort rolled out two festive offerings that are as thoughtful in concept as they are in presentation, and both are available until February 28, 2026.

First up is the Prosperous Nian Gao, a tikoy shaped like a fish and presented in an elegant box, priced at P1,388. In Chinese tradition, fish symbolizes abundance and surplus, so pairing that imagery with the sticky rice cake of the new year is a combination that feels intentional and well-considered. It works equally well as a personal treat or a gift for someone you want to wish well in the year ahead.

Then there is the standout of the season: Fortune in Motion. This is a premium round cake housed inside a bespoke rotating lantern, priced at P4,388. The rotating lantern is not just packaging. It is an experience in itself, the kind of thing that turns a gifting moment into a memory.

For those looking to extend the celebration over a meal, the Tea of Spring restaurant at Shangri-La Mactan Cebu is offering a selection of a la carte dishes and set menus crafted with premium ingredients that symbolize wealth and abundance. The menu is designed to carry the meaning of the season into every course, and is also available until February 28, 2026.

Taken together, the Lunar New Year celebration at Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu was a full-circle experience. The traditions were honored. The community was included. The offerings gave people something tangible to bring home. And through it all, the resort reminded Cebu once again that some of the best ways to celebrate are the ones that connect you to something bigger than the moment itself.