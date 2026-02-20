7 dead in Davao landslides

RETRIEVAL. Rescuers retrieve four bodies of landslide victims in Barangay Central, Mati City on Friday (Feb. 20, 2026). In Davao de Oro, three people also died from a landslide in Monkayo town. (Photo from Mati Pride’s Facebook)

DAVAO CITY – Seven people were killed in two separate landslides in Davao de Oro and Davao Oriental, according to reports from local government units (LGUs) on Friday.

The municipal government of Monkayo, Davao de Oro, confirmed through a social media post that three individuals – a father and his two sons – died in a landslide at 11:40 p.m. on Feb. 19.

“The Monkayo LGU expresses its deep sorrow and assures continued assistance and support to the affected family,” the post read.

READ: Binaliw trash slide in Cebu: 30 days of grief after 36 deaths

The LGU also called on residents in flood and landslide-prone areas to stay vigilant and be ready to evacuate if needed.

“Everyone is requested to follow the warnings given by barangay officials to avoid danger,” it added.

Meanwhile, the Mati City government also confirmed the deaths of a family of four in Upper Salazar, Barangay Central, due to a landslide.

“The city government advises Mati residents to remain alert and prepared during calamities. Check the surroundings of your home and monitor weather updates from authorized agencies,” the statement said.

READ: 4 dead in Mati landslide

Meanwhile, the Army’s 10th Infantry Division (10ID) said in a statement it has mobilized its Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response (HADR) units to respond to calls for help due to continuous heavy rainfall across the region.

Disaster response teams were deployed to conduct preemptive evacuations, road clearing, and close coordination with local disaster authorities.

According to 10ID, 11 landslides and 53 flooding incidents were recorded across Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, Agusan del Sur, and Surigao del Sur.

Nine landslide-affected areas have been cleared, restoring mobility and ensuring the delivery of assistance. Two areas remain partially passable, with clearing operations ongoing.

The 10ID reported that 1,139 individuals are currently sheltered in designated evacuation centers within their area of responsibility. (PNA)

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