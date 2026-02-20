Mercure Mactan Cebu welcomes the Year of the Horse with feast, faith, and community spirit

As Cebu welcomed the Lunar New Year, communities across the island gathered in celebration of renewal, gratitude, and shared hope. In Mactan, the festivities were anchored at Mercure Mactan Cebu, where tradition and togetherness was emphasized to welcome the Year of the Horse.

As Cebu steps into the Year of the Horse, Mercure Mactan Cebu stands one with the community in honoring tradition and embracing new beginnings.

Mercure Mactan’s celebration was lively yet warm, blending all the festivities with a welcoming atmosphere. It was not just about indulgence, but about creating a shared experience rooted in culture.

Feast, faith, and community spirit

The Horse, known for strength and forward momentum, carries a fitting symbolism for the year ahead. In many ways, it reflects the resilience of the Cebuano community, always moving forward while staying grounded in faith and family.

While the festivities filled the hotel with energy on February 16 with the traditional Lion Dance, Dragon Dance, and Tossing of Coins, the spirit of the Lunar New Year was also marked by quiet reflection. On February 17, a visit to Chu Un Buddhist Temple in Cebu City offered a moment to pause and pray for a prosperous year ahead.

Members and employees of Mercure Mactan lit incense, offered fruits, and whispered wishes for health, harmony, and stability. The temple visit served as a reminder that the celebration begins with intention. It is about gratitude for the past year and hope for the next.

Together, the temple visit and Mercure’s festivities captured the essence of the Lunar New Year in Mactan. Faith and fellowship. Reflection and reunion.

As Cebu steps into the Year of the Horse, Mercure Mactan Cebu stands one with the community in honoring tradition and embracing new beginnings. May the months ahead bring strength, peace, and abundant blessings for all.