DSWD-7 rescues 50 kids from online sexual abuse, launches ‘Project Safe’

Young people using social media (Associated Press Photo/Rick Rycroft)

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Calls for stronger public awareness on online safety have grown after the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD 7) rescued 50 children from sexual abuse and exploitation in 2025.

In a forum on Wednesday, February 18, the agency cited online abuse as the most prevalent threat to minors, with some cases involving parents selling explicit photos and videos of their children in digital platforms.

“In human trafficking, online sexual abuse and exploitation is considered easy money,” shared Xhelxea Lerios, lead secretariat of the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking and Violence Against Women and Children.

READ: ‘Protect our children’: CHR explains online safety for youth

Authorities also recorded cases of self-generated child sexual abuse materials, in which minors produce sexualized photos or videos of themselves. These incidents often occur due to coercion by adults or pressure from fellow minors.

“Naabot ang punto na ang mga bata mas maayo mogamit og gadget kaysa sa mga ginikanan nila. Ila nang gi-expose ilang kaugalingon sa mga dangers online,” Lerios explained.

(“It has reached a point where children are better at using gadgets than their parents. Because of this, they are exposing themselves to dangers online.”)

Of the rescued children last year, 32 were female and 18 were male, based on records from joint operations with the Philippine National Police and the National Bureau of Investigation.

READ: Pam orders relentless crackdown vs child exploitation in Cebu

Campaign against online sexual abuse, exploitation

To prevent future cases of online sexual abuse and exploitation among children (OSAEC), the DSWD-7 launched several initiatives aimed at both the youth and parental figures.

Project Safe (School-Based Enhanced Advocacy Campaign), done in partnership with the Department of Education, recently rolled out in Cebu City, beginning with the Mambaling Elementary School.

The campaign aims to promote digital safety awareness, strengthen intervention and reporting mechanisms, and support the protection and recovery of young victim-survivors.

READ: DSWD rolls out Project SAFE vs online sexual abuse of children

DSWD-7’s focal person for the children sector, Ligaya Dael, shared that they plan to implement the project in localities where there are high incidences of OSAEC.

She also stressed the importance of public coordination, especially among local government units, schools, and parents, in addressing the issue.

“Dili rani responsibilidad sa usa ka tao, ug dili rani responsibilidad sa usa ka ahensiya. Kitang tanan naay kalambigitan ani,” Dael said.

(“This is not the responsibility of just one person, nor of a single agency. All of us share responsibility in this.”)

Meanwhile, the DSWD-7 observed the Safer Internet Day and Child Sexual Abuse Awareness Week in February, which featured forums and online posts that focused on responsible internet use.

Helping with recovery

Beyond rescue, the agency assured psychosocial support and counseling for the victim-survivors.

If parents are suspects, authorities remove the child from the home and place the child under kinship care, foster care, or adoption when necessary.

For self-generated cases, social workers focus on guidance, digital safety education, and counseling instead of punishment.

Accredited partners, such as the Cebu City-based Bidlisiw Foundation Inc., offer recovery and reintegration support to victim-survivors and their families.

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