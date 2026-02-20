South Korean Taekwondo jins dazzle Cebuanos in visit 

The Taegeuk Demonstration Team, along with PRO-7 officials and organizers, pose for a photo. (CDN photo)

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A group of South Korean taekwondo jins left Cebuanos in awe during their brief but meaningful visit to Cebu, where they showcased high-level stunts and precision routines aimed at promoting sports and unity.

The Taegeuk Demonstration Team staged a series of exhibitions in coordination with Cebu-based K Sports Taekwondo Academy, owned by CEO Choi Young-Min, and in coordination with Happy Melendres, as part of a broader taekwondo exchange program between South Korea and the Philippines.

Their first stop was at the Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 headquarters at Camp Sergio Osmeña, where police personnel and officials were treated to a live performance on Friday, February 20.

South Korean Taekwondo squad

Known internationally as a multi-titled demonstration South Korean squad, the Taegeuk team has captured several championships, including world-level competitions. True to form, the jins delivered an electrifying show highlighted by high-flying kicks, synchronized routines, and daring board-breaking stunts that drew cheers from the crowd.

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Choi said the visit goes beyond performance.

“I want to have a positive influence on Filipino children through taekwondo. I want them to be healthy,” he said through a translator.

He added that the South Korean taekwondo team also hopes to extend help to those in need through outreach initiatives.

Choi established K Sports Taekwondo Academy in Cebu a year ago and has since made an impact in the local community. Last year, the academy organized an outreach drive for victims of the September 30 earthquake in northern Cebu.

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Melendres, an active taekwondo practitioner, helped facilitate the team’s Cebu leg, which included performances not only at PRO-7 but also at the University of Southern Philippines Foundation Lahug Campus and at Tops Lookout along the Transcentral Highway over the weekend.

Among those who attended the PRO-7 exhibition was Police Colonel Antonietto Cañete, officer-in-charge of the Regional Learning and Doctrine Development Division.

For Cañete, the demonstration carried a deeper message.

“Taekwondo is more than just a sport. It’s a way of life. It teaches us respect, perseverance, and self-control, and reminds us that true strength comes not only from physical power but also from discipline of the mind and spirit,” he said.

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