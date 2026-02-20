Jerusalem eyes jump to light flyweight after unification bout fails

Melvin Jerusalem. | Facebook photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Reigning World Boxing Council (WBC) minimumweight champion Melvin Jerusalem is weighing his options, including a potential jump to the light flyweight division, after his planned unification rematch with Puerto Rico’s Oscar Collazo collapsed.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Jerusalem hinted that moving up in weight could be next, especially with his unification hopes at 105 pounds fading. Collazo, who holds the WBO and WBA minimumweight titles, opted to face a different opponent, effectively shelving what would have been a high-stakes showdown between two reigning champions.

Jerusalem can still defend his WBC belt, but his ambition of unifying three titles in the division has taken a major hit.

READ: Jerusalem vents frustration after Collazo backs out of rematch

A possible defense against fellow Filipino Joey Canoy, the No. 2 contender and also under Sanman Promotions, does little to excite the landscape. While it remains a viable option, it does not carry the same weight or legacy-defining value as a unification clash.

That reality has opened the door to the 108-pound division, where opportunities could come quicker.

At light flyweight, the WBC and IBF titles are currently held by Thailand’s Thammanoon Niyomtrong and Thanongsak Simsri, respectively, while Puerto Rico’s Rene Santiago owns both the WBO and WBA belts.

Still, the path is not entirely clear.

Filipino contender Regie Suganob of PMI Bohol Boxing Stable is ahead in the queue for potential title shots, ranked No. 3 in the WBO and No. 5 in the IBF. Cebuano former world title challenger Christian Araneta is likewise in strong position, sitting at No. 3 in the IBF and No. 5 in the WBO rankings.

READ: NBA: Kevin Durant delivers as Rockets hold on to beat Hornets

Amid the uncertainty, Jerusalem did not hide his frustration. He revealed that he and his team had already purchased plane tickets for an early training camp in the United States in preparation for the Collazo rematch. The bout, initially targeted for late March, was first moved to June before being scrapped altogether according to Jerusalem.

For now, Jerusalem remains champion at minimumweight. But with unification off the table, a move up in weight may soon become more than just a passing thought.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP