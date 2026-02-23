Cebu City’s streets: A living archive at 89

An old photo showing Magallanes Street in downtown Cebu City (first published in TIME/LIFE Magazine in 1949)

CEBU CITY, Philippines — IN CELEBRATION of Cebu City’s 89th Charter Day on February 24, 2026, let us talk about the names etched on its streets — some narrow and winding, others broad and teeming with traffic — that each tell a rich story of conquest and resistance, faith and reform, success and sacrifice.

Many of these streets predate the cityhood law authored by Vicente Rama in 1937. Some trace their origins to the Spanish colonial grid. Others honor revolutionaries who fought in the shadows of Fort San Pedro.

Arranged alphabetically, here are some of Cebu City’s streets whose names carry stories far heavier than their asphalt and concrete. This information is drawn from historical documents and books at the Cebu City Public Library, as well as online archives.

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Balagtas Street

In the San Nicolas district, the narrow Balagtas Street runs from the defunct Philippine Railway to J. Climaco Street.

It honors Francisco “Balagtas” Baltazar (1788–1862), a poor Bulacan-born poet who pioneered Filipino vernacular literature through formal education and works critiquing Spanish oppression, most famously his epic Florante at Laura, alongside over 100 plays and lyrics like “To Celia.”

Ballesteros Street

From Lopez-Jaena northward to Bonifacio runs a short thoroughfare called Ballesteros. This 50-meter street is named after Gregorio Ballesteros. He was a Filipino priest who lived and died in the second half of the nineteenth century.

Gregorio Ballesteros was born in the town of Abulog, Cagayan. He was a holder of the degree of Licenciatura en Teología and Doctor in Canonical Law. He taught philosophy, theology, and canonical law at Santo Tomas University.

Moreover, he was rewarded by King Alfonso XII for his services as chaplain of the army. This designation led Ballesteros to have an expedition to Cochin, China, in 1860.

Carmelo Street

Crossing through Balintawak and Borromeo from nearby Colon, Carmelo Street winds southward ending at Magallanes.

This short street was once named “Luasa.” It was later changed to what it is known today to perpetuate the memory of Reverend Father Miguel Nellas Carmelo, curate of the ancient church in Parian in 1860.

When the old place of worship in Parian was destroyed, Father Carmelo was transferred to the Cathedral as head of the parish. Not long after, he became secretary to the Bishop of Cebu.

This brilliant Cebuano priest was well-known as an eloquent orator. He wrote religious books and several novenas. Of his parentage, birth, and death, nothing was recorded.

Climaco Street

J. Climaco Street lies in the Pahina Central area within the San Nicolas district. It runs through a densely packed neighborhood near landmarks like the Basilica del Santo Niño, connecting to streets such as A. Borromeo and ending near the defunct Philippine Railway line, where Balagtas Street meets it.

Named after Juan Climaco, this street recalls a revolutionary leader who later became Cebu’s second governor — and the first elected to the post. A chief of staff to General Arcadio Maxilom, Climaco financed resistance during the Philippine-American War and advocated independence even after organized resistance waned in 1901.

Colon

Regarded as the busiest thoroughfare here, Colon Street is the heart of downtown Cebu City.

This 1.17-kilometer stretch of road is named after Cristóbal Colón, the Spanish name of the Italian explorer Christopher Columbus, whose arrival in the Americas marked the start of Spanish colonization in the “New World.”

Lately, the title “oldest street in the Philippines“ bestowed upon Colon Street has been debunked by historians, and that the distinction should instead go to Magallanes Street.

Magallanes Street

One of the earliest and most well-preserved thoroughfares in Cebu is Calle Magallanes.

Named after Ferdinand Magellan — the Portuguese explorer who sailed under King Charles V of Spain and reached the Philippines in 1521 — the cement-paved street runs from Forbes Bridge to Plaza Independencia, near Fort San Pedro. Often likened to Escolta in Manila, Magallanes Street stands as a historic artery of Cebu City.

Magellan’s arrival in Cebu led to the baptism of Rajah Humabon and hundreds of his followers. He was later killed in the Battle of Mactan.

Espeleta Street

Espeleta Street is a narrow thoroughfare in the San Nicolas district. It runs from Lakandula Street across Garfield to Tres de Abril, linking historic neighborhoods near the Carbon Market.

The street honors Miguel Lino de Espeleta. He was the first Filipino archbishop who served briefly as acting Archbishop of Manila, Governor-General of the Philippines, and President of the Royal Audiencia (1759–1761).

Known for his integrity and fair governance, he later returned to Cebu, where he helped maintain Visayan loyalty during the 1762 British attacks.

General Maxilom Avenue

Formerly Mango Avenue, this major thoroughfare commemorates General Arcadio Maxilom, a key leader in Cebu’s resistance against Spain and later against American forces.

Appointed governor during the short-lived Philippine Republic, Maxilom continued fighting after the Treaty of Paris ceded the Philippines to the United States. His burial in the Cebu City War Veterans’ lot underscores the martial chapter his street name preserves.

Junquera Street

Junquera Street runs through the Kamagayan district. It stretches from Colon Street to F. Ramos, intersecting P. del Rosario, Sanciangko, and R. R. Landon streets.

Once home to the historic Teatro Junquera (later the Oriente and Majestic Theaters), the street is named after the Spanish executive who built Cebu’s first theater and opened the road leading to it.

Governor General Junquera is remembered as a kind and fair official who protected locals from corrupt friars. This narrow yet historic street preserves his legacy amid Cebu’s evolving downtown.

Lakandula Street

Lakandula Street, one of San Nicolas district’s busy thoroughfares, runs from Tupas through native-lined homes, crossing Espeleta, C. Padilla, and B. Aranas to end at Tres de Abril.

It honors Rajah Lakandula, Tondo’s last native king and most respected chief by Spanish conquistadores, of noble lineage. Initially wary, he allied with Legazpi for his people’s gain — building homes, a church, and a fortress — earning tribute exemptions. After a 1574 revolt amid oppression and Limahong raids, he reconciled, aiding Spaniards till his honored death.

Legazpi Street

Legazpi Street starts at Colon and winds through Manalili, Jakosalem, Zamora, Burgos, Lapulapu, and Martires, ending at the proposed Cebu-Mandaue Boulevard.

It honors Miguel López de Legazpi (1502–1572), Spain’s first governor-general of the Philippines, from a noble family.

Landing in Cebu on April 27, 1565 — Magellan’s death anniversary — he conquered the town with superior artillery, and by coercing Rajah Tupas, founded the San Miguel settlement with Fort San Pedro. He then established Manila as the capital in 1571 after Tondo’s pact, dying there the year after.

Leon Kilat Street

Leon Kilat Street runs through the Parian district in Barangay Kalubihan, linking Colon and Sanciangko streets near Gaisano Capital South mall and the University of San Jose-Recoletos.

It honors the revolutionary hero Pantaleon Villegas (1868–1898), a Negros Oriental native who moved to Cebu, joined the Katipunan via a circus contact, and led the Palm Sunday uprising on Tres de Abril 1898 as “Leon Kilat.”

He was mythologized for his invisibility, invulnerability, and teleportation amulets, as well as for dodging bullets. Betrayed and brutally killed in Carcar five days later, his legacy endures in local lore.

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Manalili Street

Manalili Street, a tight and winding thoroughfare, stretches from Progreso to Martires, crossing several major streets along the way.

It is named after Don Solomon Manalili, a well-educated Cebuano described by descendants as a man of exceptional ability. During the hostilities against Spanish forces, he served under General Maxilom and was assigned to the Guadalupe sector.

Accounts of his death vary. Some relatives say he was killed in an encounter with Spanish troops in Cebu City, while others claim he was taken to Tuburan and executed, either in front of the churchyard or along the seashore, where he was reportedly forced to dig his own grave.

Despite differing versions, all agree that Manalili gave his life for his country’s freedom. He left behind a widow and three children.

N. Bacalso

Cebu’s longest road, the N. Bacalso National Highway — also called N. Bacalso South Expressway — stretches from Leon Kilat Street corner in Cebu City south to Santander municipality, spanning a total of roughly 130 kilometers.

Renamed in March 1984 via Batas Pambansa No. 648, it honors Natalio Bacus Bacalso, a prominent Cebuano writer, newspaperman, radio broadcaster, filmmaker, 1971 Constitutional Convention delegate for Cebu’s 2nd district, and 1978 opposition assemblyman.

A local newspaper lists him among Cebu’s Top 100 historical figures. Today, the highway ranks as one of urban Cebu’s busiest roads.

Osmeña Boulevard

Osmeña Boulevard stretches from M. J. Cuenco corner near Plaza Independencia, past Jones Avenue, to the Capitol Building.

The Cebu City Council enacted Ordinance No. 1001 on July 17, 1978, during Mayor Eulogio E. Borres’ term, renaming Juan Luna and Jones Avenue streets after former President Sergio Osmeña Sr.

An earlier 1948 attempt (Ordinance No. 76) to rename them Don Sergio Osmeña Avenue was vetoed by Mayor Miguel Raffinan, as Osmeña was still alive; he died in 1961.

Originally named during the American era, it served as a bustling trade hub with landmarks through the 1990s, though some businesses and PUJ routes still reference the old name.

Painter Juan Luna y Novicio, namesake of the former street, gained fame for works like “Spolarium” but was acquitted of a 1892 family murder on grounds of temporary insanity.

P. del Rosario Street

P. Del Rosario Street runs from D. Jakosalem to Martires, passing through Burgos. This short stretch is home to the City Hall and faces the old Plaza Rizal.

The street is named after Anacleto del Rosario, a distinguished Filipino scientist and close friend of José Rizal. He was among the three prominent Filipino chemists during the pre-American period, alongside Antonio Luna and Mariano V. del Rosario.

Rama Avenue

Almost four kilometers long, V. Rama Avenue runs from the Taboan area to the Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish Church, cutting across one of Cebu City’s busiest corridors.

The avenue honors Vicente Rama, widely regarded as the “Father of Cebu City.” He authored Commonwealth Act No. 58, which restored Cebu’s cityhood on February 24, 1937 — now celebrated as Charter Day.

Although Spain had earlier granted Cebu city status in 1594, this was voided during the American colonial period. Rama successfully pushed for its reinstatement despite strong opposition.

Beyond politics, Rama was a key figure in Cebuano journalism and literature.

In the 1920s, he founded Bag-ong Kusog, a weekly publication that became influential for nearly three decades and reached readers as far as Hawaii. His grandson, Michael Rama, later served as mayor of Cebu City.

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Sanciangko Street

Sanciangko Street runs west from D. Jakosalem, crossing several downtown roads before ending at Tres de Abril.

It is named after Gregorio Sanciangco, a prominent lawyer, writer, and reform advocate born in Malabon, Rizal. He worked with Ambrosio Rianzares Bautista, adviser to Emilio Aguinaldo.

Sanciangco was the first Filipino to earn a Doctor of Law degree with high honors from the Central University of Madrid. In 1881, he published El Progreso de Filipinas, a work praised by José Rizal and regarded as a pioneering study in Philippine political economy — earning him recognition as the country’s first Filipino economist.

He returned to the Philippines in 1887 and briefly served as a judge in Nueva Ecija but was later removed after having conflicts with a parish priest. In 1889, he was exiled to Lingayen, Pangasinan, on suspicion of links to reformist activities. He died on November 17, 1897.

Sikatuna Street

Sikatuna Street runs from D. Jakosalem to the intersection of España, Zulueta, and Mabini, passing through San Jose, General Sepulveda, General Echavez, Zapatera Elementary School, Imus, T. Padilla, Bonifacio, and Isagani Streets.

This narrow, winding road honors Sikatuna, the Bohol chief who forged a historic friendship with the Spaniards.

Sikatuna participated in the “sandugong panaginip,” a blood compact with Miguel López de Legazpi, symbolizing mutual trust. By mixing their blood with native wine and exchanging it, they pledged perpetual friendship, a gesture that encouraged local cooperation with the Spaniards.

Sikatuna also restored the natives’ faith in Legazpi after earlier Portuguese impostors committed atrocities. He reportedly served as a guide to Legazpi on several expeditions, cementing his role in Philippine history.

Sotto Street

Also known as F. Sotto Drive, Sotto Street runs through Cebu City’s Guadalupe area near the Cebu Provincial Capitol, passing residential and institutional zones close to Mabolo and the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño.

It honors Vicente Sotto, “The Father of Cebuano Journalism, Language, and Literature,” who founded pioneering newspapers, like La Justicia and Ang Suga, and was imprisoned for his nationalist writings.

A lawyer and public servant, he authored the Sotto Law protecting journalists’ sources. His legacy is also commemorated through the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center and the Don Vicente Sotto Cebuano Studies grant at the University of San Carlos.

Tres de Abril

Tres de Abril Street runs through Pahina San Nicolas and Punta Princesa areas, crossing landmarks like Taboan Market, N. Bacalso Avenue, Adventist Hospital, and Cebu Institute of Technology, before ending at F. Llamas Street.

The street commemorates the April 3, 1898, Battle of Tres de Abril, Cebu’s first armed clash between Katipunan revolutionaries, led by Pantaleon Villegas and Luis Flores, and the Spanish Guardia Civil.

Two revolutionaries and four Spaniards ended up dead, and the rebels briefly controlled the city until Spanish reinforcements arrived, marking a pivotal moment in Cebu’s struggle for independence.

Urdaneta Street

F. Urdaneta Street, located in the Carbon Market area, runs from Burgos to Martires, passing through Logarta and Lapulapu Streets. It lies near the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral and intersects Osmeña Boulevard and Lapulapu Street, serving as a walkable hub amid Cebu’s oldest commercial and colonial neighborhoods.

The street honors Andres de Urdaneta, chief navigator and spiritual leader of Legazpi’s 1565 expedition that established Cebu’s first settlement.

Urdaneta discovered the northern Pacific route to New Spain, which later enabled the famed Manila-Acapulco galleon trade. Known for his judgment and devotion, he was appointed Protector of the Indians and died in Mexico in 1568. The street stands as a quiet reminder of his role in Cebu’s early history.

A city’s history written in the streets

Cebu City’s stories are not confined to archives or anniversary speeches.

They are etched in the names of streets, which not only give us a sense of direction but also a sense of who we are as a people — as Cebuanos.

At 89, Cebu City not only remembers but also honors its people, for no other reason than it is the people that make a city, the people give the city its name.

Sources: A Historical-Biographical Study of the Lives of Persons After Whom the Streets of Cebu City are Named; Dr. Resil B. Mojares; Online archives/articles

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