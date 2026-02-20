Capuloy faces former world champion Ogawa in Tokyo bout this April

Rhonvex “The Body Snatcher” Capuloy stands inside the ring. | Facebook photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Big Yellow Boxing Gym’s Rhonvex “The Body Snatcher” Capuloy is heading back to Japan for another major test.

Capuloy has been tapped to face former world champion Kenichi Ogawa in a 10-round non-title bout on April 4 at the famed Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. The fight is part of the “Dynamic Glove on U-Next” card.

It will be Capuloy’s second stint in Japan. In 2024, he fought Shunpei Ohata in an eight-round contest but suffered a fourth-round technical knockout loss.

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Since then, the Cebu-based fighter has rebounded. Capuloy captured the WBF Australasian super featherweight title and has won three of his last four outings.

His most recent victory came in December 2024, when he stopped Jason Tinampay in the fourth round of their rematch in Dalaguete, southern Cebu, to secure the WBF belt.

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Capuloy brings a 14–4–3 record with 11 knockouts into the Tokyo showdown.

Standing in his way, however, is a seasoned and battle-tested opponent.

Ogawa, 38, owns a 31–2–1 slate with 22 knockouts. The Japanese veteran is a former IBF world super featherweight champion and is currently riding a five-fight winning streak.

READ: Bakbakan Uno: Capuloy seizes WBF title in stunning knockout

He is also no stranger to Filipino fighters, having defeated nine of them in the past. Among his notable wins was a 2019 victory over Cebuano Joe Noynay. Most recently, Ogawa knocked out Presco Carcosia in the fifth round at Korakuen Hall.

He also holds wins over Melchor Roda, Alan Alberca, and Marvin Esquierdo, making Capuloy’s upcoming assignment a daunting one on hostile turf.

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