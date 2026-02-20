Missing girl in Toledo City found dead in forested area, suspect nabbed

The forested area along the boundary of Barangay Ibo and Barangay Cabitoonan in Toledo City, Cebu, where authorities discovered the missing girl tied to this tree on Thursday afternoon, February 19 | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The 12-year-old girl who had been reported missing in Toledo City, Cebu, was found dead in a forested area along the boundary of Barangays Ibo and Cabitoonan on Thursday afternoon, February 19.

Police identified the victim as a Grade 6 student from Sitio Planta, Barangay Poblacion. She was last seen on the evening of February 11 and officially reported missing by her family the following day.

Body discovered in forested area in Toledo City

According to a report from Toledo City Police Station, authorities were conducting follow-up operations related to the missing girl when barangay officials from Cabitoonan alerted police at around 5:30 p.m. about the discovery of what appeared to be human remains in Sitio Pajo, Barangay Ibo.

Police said a resident initially noticed something unusual that afternoon while digging soil beside his house to build a kitchen. He reportedly saw a dog carrying an object that gave off a strong foul odor.

After driving the animal away, the resident checked the area and discovered what appeared to be human feet.

A search of the surroundings led responding officers to a secluded spot about 50 meters away, where they found a decomposing body tied to a tree. A shoelace was tied around the victim’s neck.

Missing since February 11

According to the victim’s family, she was last seen leaving home on February 11. Her mother, Christine Abarquez, said the child failed to return home with her siblings that evening.

Repeated attempts to contact the girl by phone were unsuccessful. This prompted the family to begin searching different parts of Toledo City, but they found no trace of her.

Abarquez stressed that her daughter had no boyfriend and was focused on school. She also noted that her daughter was a graduating Grade 6 student.

After the missing-person report was filed on February 12, the Toledo City government and police issued public advisories seeking information on the child’s whereabouts. A cash reward was offered for credible leads, with authorities assuring confidentiality to informants.

Those efforts, combined with CCTV reviews and witness cooperation, helped narrow down the suspect and led to his swift arrest.

READ: Cebu City: Missing engineer found dead by river in Barangay Mabolo

Suspect identified and arrested in Toledo City

The alleged suspect was apprehended through a hot pursuit operation at around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 19, just hours after the body was discovered.

Police identified him as Rowel Lagaras Villapaña Jr., 27, a resident of Looc 2, Balo, Toledo City. A motorcycle believed to have been used by the suspect was also recovered during the arrest.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Rolando Barraquio, chief of Toledo City Police Station, investigators identified one primary suspect based on CCTV footage and corroborating witness accounts showing the suspect accompanying the child before her disappearance.

He added that investigators are not ruling out the possible involvement of other individuals as the case progresses.

Following the arrest, Villapaña was brought to Toledo City Hospital for medical examination. He was later declared physically fit for detention.

As of Friday, February 20, the suspect remains in the detention facility of Toledo City Police Station pending the filing of formal criminal charges.

Suspect’s prior criminal record

Background checks revealed the suspect had previous criminal cases in Iloilo, including two counts of rape filed in 2021.

Investigators are now verifying when the suspect arrived in Toledo City. They are also looking into possible links to illegal drug activity.

Police said the suspect has remained silent since his arrest and has not cooperated with investigators.

Victim, suspect related

The victim’s family also confirmed that the victim and the suspect were related.

They said the victim’s mother is a first-degree cousin of the suspect, making the child his niece by affinity.

Investigation ongoing

Barraquio said Scene of the Crime Operatives (Soco) are continuing forensic examinations to establish the exact cause and manner of death. He noted that this remains difficult due to the body’s advanced state of decomposition.

Results of the forensic analysis are expected in the coming days. Meanwhile, police are preparing charges against the suspect and continue investigating the full circumstances surrounding the child’s death.

READ: Missing widow of ex-village chief found buried in Angeles City

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