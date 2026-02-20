Cebu FC eyes third straight win against Tuloy FC at home in PFL

Cebu FC players celebrate after scoring a goal. | Cebu FC photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu FC looks to extend its winning run to three matches when it hosts Tuloy FC in the second round of the Philippines Football League on Saturday, February 21, at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex.

The Gentle Giants have found their rhythm in this stretch of home fixtures.

They are coming off back-to-back dominant victories, beginning with a 10-2 rout of Philippine Army FC earlier this month, followed by a 5-0 shutout of Valenzuela PB-Mendiola last Sunday, February 15.

READ: Cebu FC logs another dominant home win in PFL

With those wins, Cebu FC stayed at third place in the table with 28 points. They trail second-running Taguig FC, which has 30 points, and league leader and defending champion Kaya FC-Iloilo with 33.

Cebu now carries a 9-1-2 record — nine wins, one draw, and two losses — as it tries to tighten the race at the top.

Tuloy FC, meanwhile, enters the match with a 3-8 record for nine points. The visiting side is looking to bounce back after absorbing a 9-1 loss to Kaya FC on February 15.

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Head coach Glenn Ramos will once again lean on Cebu’s balanced lineup, blending his Japanese midfielders and wingers, Brazilian strikers, and homegrown Cebuano standouts who have played key roles in the club’s recent surge.

Japanese forward Kaito Asano led them in their win over Valenzuela, while holdover and team captain Abou Sy took charge in their win over the Philippine Army.

Kickoff is set at 5 p.m.

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