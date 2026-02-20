Metro Cebu Subway: DOTr to begin feasibility study in Oct 2026

DOTr’s proposed subway project | Photo courtesy of Sugbo News

DOTr to begin feasibility study on Metro Cebu Subway by Oct 2026

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Local commuters may see another major development in public transport after the Department of Transportation (DOTr) set October 2026 as the start of the feasibility study for the Cebu Urban Mass Rapid Transit (UMRT), also known as the Metro Cebu Subway project.

During the national budget forum on Friday, February 20, Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez said the initial study will be done with the local government to ensure the project meets local needs.

“Hindi lang ito proyekto ng national government. Ito ay proyekto ng buong Pilipinas, kasama ang provincial government at ang taumbayan,” Lopez said.

(“This is not just a project of the national government. It is also a project for the whole Philippines, involving the provincial government and the people.”)

Aside from assessing the project’s technical and operational viability, the agency also plans to hold public consultations.

READ: Proposed Metro Cebu Subway feasibility study gets Council’s OK

What we know so far about the Metro Cebu Subway

The subway project was introduced through the Metro Cebu Urban Transport Master Plan, completed by the Japan International Cooperation Agency in 2019.

The project features a rapid transit system designed to ease traffic congestion across the province, increase climate resiliency, and shorten travel time for commuters.

It includes a 67.5-kilometer line connecting northern and southern Cebu, particularly from Danao City to Carcar City, and a 25-kilometer line extending to the Mactan-Cebu International Airport.

READ: Metro Cebu Expressway: DPWH to complete Naga stretch by June

Based on initial reports, the subway will be constructed in two phases.

The central line will travel through the following:

Danao City

Liloan

Consolacion

Mandaue City

Cebu City

Talisay City

Naga City

San Fernando

Carcar City

Meanwhile, the coastal line will traverse the areas:

Talisay City

Cebu City

Mandaue City

Lapu-Lapu City

The DOTr earlier proposed the project to former Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia in 2024. The provincial government had expressed its support and plans for a possible public-private partnership (PPP) through its Economic Enterprise Council.

READ: Subway in Cebu? Feasibility under study

Why a feasibility study is needed

The project, however, cannot move forward until the DOTr and other relevant agencies complete a feasibility study.

Under existing laws, major infrastructure projects like the Cebu UMRT must undergo thorough reviews to ensure economic viability and environmental sustainability. This process also ensures that the project serves the best interests of the public.

Relevant mandates include the Build-Operate-Transfer Law and the Revised PPP Code of the Philippines for public-private projects, and board guidelines from the National Economic and Development Authority for major capital projects.

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