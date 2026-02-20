NUSTAR Skydeck Cebu is now open, elevating Cebu’s skyline experience

Cebu City, Philippines — The NUSTAR Skydeck Cebu has officially opened last February 1, 2026, unveiling the integrated resort’s newest attraction at the highest floor of NUSTAR Hotel Cebu.

Tickets may be purchased online at e-ticket.nustar.ph or on-site at the Skydeck ticket booth on the ground floor of NUSTAR Hotel Cebu.

Designed as a semi-circular glass walkway, the Skydeck offers guests an extraordinary vantage point from above, bringing the skyline, coastline, and open waters into full view.

More than a tourist attraction, NUSTAR Skydeck offers a themed ‘surrealism’ journey from the moment guests arrive. Playful visuals and immersive design elements inspired by the sky and ocean build anticipation before the panoramic views of the Skydeck unfold.

Extending from the tower façade and rising over 100 meters above sea level, the glass walkway is designed to the highest standards, ensuring a safe and comfortable visit while allowing guests ample space to pause, take photos, and enjoy the scenery from above.

Introductory admission tickets are available at PHP 500 net per person. Tickets may be purchased online at e-ticket.nustar.ph or on-site at the Skydeck ticket booth on the ground floor of NUSTAR Hotel Cebu.