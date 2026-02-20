₱138M illegal cigarettes seized in citywide CCPO-BIR crackdowns

Authorities seized a total of 135,936 packs of illegal cigarettes during the joint operations on Thursday afternoon, February 19. (Photo courtesy of CCPO)

CEBU CITY, Philippines — More than P138 million worth of illegal, smuggled, and counterfeit cigarettes were seized during the simultaneous joint operations conducted by the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) and the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) across Cebu City on Thursday afternoon, February 19.

As of Friday, February 20, the seized cigarettes are now under BIR custody for further examination and case processing.

Illegal cigarettes in Cebu City

In a joint operation, the CCPO and the BIR Region 13 confiscated a total of 135,936 packs of cigarettes suspected to be smuggled, unregistered, or counterfeit.

Police placed the estimated market value of the seized products at P138,099,550.34. Meanwhile, the BIR said the haul represents P110.9 million in unpaid taxes.

READ: P2M worth of cigarettes seized, suspect nabbed in Cebu anti-smuggling bust

The authorities carried out the seizures during a whole-day, citywide enforcement operation. These followed prior intelligence gathering and inter-agency coordination targeting the distribution of illicit tobacco products.

According to authorities, the volume of cigarettes recovered pointed to organized and large-scale distribution within the city.

All confiscated items were properly inventoried and documented in accordance with existing regulations.

Tax violations, criminal liability

BIR officials said individuals found in possession of the illegal cigarette products may be held liable under Sections 263 and 265 of the National Internal Revenue Code. These laws penalize the manufacture, possession, and sale of illicit excisable goods.

Administrative and criminal proceedings are expected to follow against those involved.

Warning vs illicit trade

Police officials said the operation was part of intensified efforts to curb economic sabotage and tax evasion. Furthermore, they noted that the sale of smuggled and counterfeit cigarettes not only deprives the government of revenue but also exposes consumers to unregulated products.

Authorities said similar joint operations will continue. They are part of an ongoing campaign against illegal goods circulating in Cebu City, particularly high-value commodities linked to organized smuggling networks.

READ: Nearly 1,000 Pampanga warehouses inspected after illegal cigarette bust

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