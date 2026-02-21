CBRT Package 1 expected to operate in March 2026 – DOTr

The first package of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit. | Photo courtesy of Department of Transportation/FB

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After several delays, the first segment of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit System (CBRT) is now expected to begin operations in March 2026, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) announced.

Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez shared during the national budget forum on Friday, February 20, that first package has reached 97 percent completion.

READ: No Cebu BRT launch in sight, Pepito urges Marcos to intervene

The remaining three percent, he explained, concerns “punch listing” or the final inspection and minor fixes before the project is considered complete.

The agency will also conduct dry runs to identify and address any potential issues before the system opens to the public.

Once completed, CBRT Package 1 is set to accommodate 34,000 passengers daily from Cebu South Bus Terminal to Fuente Osmeña Circle.

READ: World Bank flags Cebu BRT again, questions completion

Funding concerns

The inaugural run for the CBRT was initially set for the last quarter of 2025. However, several setbacks, including the series of calamities that hit Cebu from September to November, delayed its launch.

The repeated delays of the project’s completion has since prompted the withdrawal of the World Bank from funding the second and third packages of the CBRT. The loan for Package 1, on the other hand, expires on September 2026.

Lopez said the government is exploring a public-private partnership (PPP) to fund the remaining phases, with partners to be selected through a competitive bidding process.

“As much as we want to depend on the government, sometimes we have to look for other avenues and explore other alternative means,” he said.

READ: DOTr offers P820.5-M compensation to acquire MMSP right-of-way

Meanwhile, on the issue of building the Capitol Station, Transportation Undersecretary Steve Pastor said the provincial government consulted the National Historical Commission of the Philippines before deciding if construction can proceed.

The Cebu Provincial Government previously objected to the station’s design to protect the heritage value of the area.

In response, Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro said the province’s legislative body is currently reviewing the project to ensure that the concerns are properly addressed.

Despite this, Pastor assured that CBRT Package 1 will continue to operate without the Capitol Station.

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