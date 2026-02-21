Basak Pardo shooting: Hot pursuit underway for gunman

File photo.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A hot pursuit operation is ongoing for the suspect who shot a man in the neck along the highway in Barangay Basak Pardo, Cebu City, in the early hours of Friday, February 20.

Police said the shooting happened at around 3 a.m. while the victim was standing along the roadside when an unidentified man reportedly approached the victim and fired a shot before fleeing the area.

The victim was identified as alias “Junior,” 41, a resident of Barangay Quiot, Pardo.

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He was hit in the neck but was still able to run toward a nearby barangay to seek help.

Authorities said Mabasa was given initial medical attention before being rushed to a hospital in Cebu City for further treatment. His condition was not immediately disclosed.

Hot-pursuit ongoing

Personnel of the Inayawan Police Station are leading the manhunt for the unidentified gunman, who escaped after the attack.

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Police said follow-up and pursuit operations are continuing as investigators work to identify and locate the suspect.

Possible motive

Investigators are also looking into personal grudge as a possible motive in the shooting.

Police noted that the victim had previously been the subject of barangay complaints, including reports of carrying a bladed weapon and allegedly physically assaulting a child.

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He was also scheduled to appear before barangay officials later that day in connection with one of the complaints.

As of this writing, police said pursuit and follow-up operations are continuing as they work to identify the suspect in the Basak Pardo shooting and determine whether the earlier incidents involving the victim are linked to the shooting.

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