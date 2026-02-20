Robin Padilla hits ICC prosecutors: ‘Nag-aaral ba kayo ng batas?

Sen. Robinhood Padilla (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)

MANILA, Philippines – Sen. Robin Padilla chided the International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecution after it opposed the request of former President Rodrigo Duterte to waive his right to appear before the tribunal’s hearings on the confirmation of charges against him in connection with his administration’s war on drugs.

“E karapatan ng accused yun. Akala ko ba itong prosecution e…nag-aaral ba kayo ng batas?” Padilla, a staunch Duterte ally, said in an online interview on Friday when asked to comment on the issue.

(That’s the right of the accused. I thought the prosecution… Do you study the law?)

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“Karapatan ng accused yun kung ayaw nyang humarap e lalong lalo na matanda na siya. Karapatan niya yun, human rights. Lahat ng klase ng law pwede niyang gamitin para hindi sya lumabas dyan,” he said.

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(That’s the right of the accused—if he doesn’t want to appear, especially since he’s already old. That’s his right, it’s part of his human rights. He can use every kind of law available to him so he doesn’t have to appear.)

Padilla particularly noted how Filipinos might react when they see Duterte in court.

“Sasabihin na namang matanda na. Yung hitsura ni Digong gagawing kalokohan. E naku, alam na ho natin yun,” Padilla said.

(They’ll just say again that he’s already old. Digong’s appearance will be turned into a joke. Oh well, we already know how that goes.)

He then urged the ICC to just allow Duterte’s lawyers to face the confirmation hearings set to start on February 23.

In a written request dated Feb. 18, Duterte insisted that does not recognize the jurisdiction of the ICC and that he was only “kidnapped” when he was arrested in Manila on March 11 last year to face the crimes against humanity case lodged against him at The Hague, Netherlands.

READ: Duterte to skip ICC hearing as he refuses to recognize jurisdiction

“I am a Filipino citizen forcibly pushed into a jet and renditioned to The Hague in the Netherlands in flagrant contravention of my country’s Constitution and of national sovereignty. My kidnapping was facilitated by the office of the incumbent President of the Philippines with a plane specially chartered for this purpose,” the former leader said.

Duterte added that he does not want to attend legal proceedings that he would forget within minutes anyway.

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“I am old, tired, and frail,” he wrote in his letter.

“I wish for this Court to respect my peace inside the cell it has placed me. I have accepted the fact that I could die in prison.”

But the prosecution, through a six-page document signed by Deputy Prosecutor Mame Mandiaye Niang, has asked the ICC Pre-Trial Chamber 1 to deny Duterte’s request, saying “there is no reasonable cause” for him not to appear in court at the confirmation hearing.

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