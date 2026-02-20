Padilla open to 2028 VP bid if asked by ex-President Duterte

Senator Robin Padilla attends the hearing on alleged ghost flood control projects at the Senate session hall in Pasay City on September 1, 2025. File photo

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Robin Padilla on Friday said he is open to running for vice president in the 2028 elections as the running mate of Vice President Sara Duterte, but only if former President Rodrigo Duterte personally asks him to do so.

Speaking at a press conference, Padilla said that the former president would be the only person who could persuade him to seek the country’s second highest post, recalling that it was the elder Duterte who encouraged him to become a senator.

“If it’s Digong’s order. If it’s Digong’s order, no one else can give me orders, only Digong. Because I really don’t like politics, everyone knows that… even my mother knows that, my siblings, my spouse. As long as Digong says it, I will follow,” Padilla said in Filipino.

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Asked if he is ready for a higher office, Padilla replied that he considers himself ready.“We were born ready. Especially that — if it’s passed on to me, the Vice President position — for me, being Vice President isn’t really that difficult… it’s mostly just advocacy work. You’re like the spare tire, right? I can definitely handle that,” he said.

While the senator said he feels prepared for the position, Padilla noted that there is usually a hierarchy among potential candidates aligned with the Duterte camp.

On top of his head, he named the following individuals who also fit to become Duterte’s running mate.

“Of course, we will prioritize the real politicians first. At the top of that is Manang Imee Marcos, second is Sen. Alan Cayetano, next is Sen. Bong Go, and after that is Sen. Bato. There’s a hierarchy to that. It can’t be me right away because I’m still new to politics. There are people we follow; when you say Duterte supporters and loyalists of Duterte, there are really those we look up to and follow,” he explained.

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Vice President Sara Duterte earlier announced her presidential bid for the next national elections, but she has yet to disclose any plans surrounding her possible running mate. Padilla maintained that he would be willing to run for the post should the elder Duterte order him to do so. Padilla likewise noted that he’s ready to face whatever will be thrown to him if he ever decides to run for the post.

“There’s nothing left that can be thrown at me because everything has already been thrown. Ex-convict, stupid, fool — everything. Womanizer, everything. I’m not thin-skinned. If that’s really how our politics is, we’ll accept it. But the issue there is that I really don’t want it. I truly don’t want that. I really don’t want to run anymore,” he said.

Should he decide not to run, Padilla said he will remain deeply involved in the 2028 campaign, throwing his full support for Duterte.

“Whoever is chosen, I will help 100 percent,” he vowed.

Robin Padilla also reaffirmed his support for Vice President Duterte, noting that his family has backed the Dutertes even before holding public office.

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