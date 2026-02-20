RKF Iloilo routs KESB Construction in Cebu City Charter Day hoop opener

RKF Iloilo players, owner, and coaching staff pose for a group photo. | CDN photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The visiting RKF Iloilo made a statement in their Cebu City Charter Day hoop opener, crushing KESB Construction, 101-79, at the Cebu City Sports Institute in Barangay Sawang Calero on Friday.

The former Sinulog Cup champions wasted no time establishing control, building a commanding lead and eventually cruising to a 24-point victory. KESB trailed for much of the game, unable to match RKF’s size and firepower.

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JP Calvo earned “Player of the Game” honors, contributing 11 points, five rebounds, three assists, and two steals. Joaquin Jaymalin led RKF with 12 points, while Nene Sumido and Billy Robles each added 10.

KESB’s Christopher Isabelo, a standout long-range shooter for the University of the Visayas Green Lancers, tallied a game-high 18 points along with three steals, two assists, and one rebound, hitting six of his 15 three-point attempts. Former University of Cebu Webmasters guard Justine Dacalos scored 16 points, and Zaionyl Rosano added 12.

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RKF leveraged its size advantage to dominate inside, outscoring KESB 44-28 in the paint, while their bench contributed 65 points compared to KESB’s 28. The Iloilo squad was also efficient from beyond the arc, connecting on 14 of 32 attempts (43.8%), while KESB managed 16 of 46 (38%).

RKF Iloilo will take on Tiger Ship Builders in the tournament’s marquee matchup at 8 p.m. tomorrow, while KESB looks to rebound against the Mighty Warriors-Sherilin in the 4 p.m. opener.

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