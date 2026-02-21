Daily Gospel, February 21, 2026
This is the Daily Gospel for February 21, 2026, which is the Saturday after Ash Wednesday.
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Daily Gospel, February 20, 2026
Daily Gospel, February 19, 2026
Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Luke 5, 27-32.
Jesus saw a tax collector named Levi sitting at the customs post. He said to him, “Follow me.”
And leaving everything behind, he got up and followed him.
Then Levi gave a great banquet for him in his house, and a large crowd of tax collectors and others were at table with them.
The Pharisees and their scribes complained to his disciples, saying, “Why do you eat and drink with tax collectors and sinners?”
Jesus said to them in reply, “Those who are healthy do not need a physician, but the sick do.
I have not come to call the righteous to repentance but sinners.”
SOURCE: dailygospel.org
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