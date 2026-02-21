Cebu transpo projects: BRT, railway, ports to boost economy

TRANSPORTATION PROJECTS. Acting Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez speaks during the “Usang Budget Natin (Our Budget Talks)” in Cebu City on Friday (Feb. 20, 2026). During the event, Lopez highlighted several key transportation projects of the government that would boost the economy of Cebu province, particularly the Metro Cebu Urban Mass Rapid Transit and the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit. (Photo courtesy of DOTr)

MANILA – Acting Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez on Friday highlighted the role of several big-ticket transportation projects in addressing congestion in Cebu province and boosting the economy in the region.

During the “Usapang Budget Natin (Our Budget Talks)” forum in Cebu City, Lopez said the ongoing big Cebu transpo projects are in line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to fast-track key transportation projects not only in Metro Manila, but in other parts of the country.

One of these projects is the Metro Cebu Urban Mass Rapid Transit, a railway service that will connect Danao City to Carcar City through a 67-5-km. railway, in addition to a 25-km. line to the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA).

READ: 4th Cebu bridge linking Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu: DPWH to begin work this year

“Hopefully, we can start the feasibility study by October 2026. Once we do the feasibility study, we will start coordinating with the local government,” he said.

CBRT inauguration set this March

In a message to reporters, Lopez said Package 1 of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) will be inaugurated in March and will serve three stations – the Cebu South Bus Terminal Station, Cebu Normal University Station, and Fuente Station.

“Ang Package 1, kapag naging operational na po, 34,000 passengers daily ang makikinabang. So, malaki po ang magiging benepisyo ng BRT para sa Cebu (Once operational, Package 1 will serve 34,000 passengers daily. So, the BRT will be a big boon for Cebu),” he said.

Other big Cebu transpo projects of the DOTr include the construction of more bike lanes, the Love Bus free ride program, and the construction of the New Cebu International Container Port and San Fernando Port.

READ: 3 big-ticket assets up for privatization in ’26

Lopez also highlighted the continued Public-Private Partnership at the MCIA and Bohol-Panglao International Airport.

“Ang Department of Transportation (DOTr) ay hindi lamang po para sa Metro Manila, equally important ay kung paano makonekta ang mga nasa probinsya at rehiyon. Makakaasa kayong ‘yan ang gagawin ng DOTr (The DOTr is not only for Metro Manila. It is equally important how to connect those in the provinces or other regions. Rest assured that’s what the DOTr is doing),” he said. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP