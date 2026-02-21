Winston Pepito: Liquor service ordinance ‘won’t stop drunk driving’

Councilor Winston Pepito | Sangguniang Panlungsod Cebu City – Secretariat

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A proposed ordinance requiring bars and restaurants to refuse service to “visibly intoxicated” patrons will not solve drunk driving and may instead push customers to unregulated establishments, a Cebu City councilor warned.

Councilor Winston Pepito said he would formally oppose the draft “Cebu City Responsible Alcohol Service Ordinance,” arguing that it shifts personal accountability from drinkers to businesses and risks unintended economic consequences.

“I am kind of against the general concept of penalizing other people for someone else’s misbehavior,” Pepito said in an interview on Friday, February 20.

RAD: Paul Labra files responsible alcohol service ordinance

He compared the proposal to blaming a restaurant if a customer with hypertension overeats. “If you know you have high blood pressure and you keep ordering fatty food, is it the establishment’s fault for serving you?” he said. “It’s the same with drinking. Personal accountability should remain with the individual.”

Accountability and economic impact

Pepito said the measure may unfairly burden establishments already struggling with rising costs and tight competition.

“Businesses are already doing the hard part. It’s not easy to run a business today,” he said, noting that different customers have varying alcohol tolerance levels. “How will a server accurately determine if someone should no longer be served?”

He also warned that employees could end up bearing the brunt of penalties.

“If an establishment is penalized, who gets blamed by the owner? The waiter,” Pepito said. “Do we now require breathalyzers for servers to determine intoxication?”

The proposed ordinance would require establishments to refuse further service to patrons who are “visibly intoxicated,” defined through indicators such as slurred speech, impaired coordination, or aggressive behavior.

Pepito questioned how “visibly intoxicated” would be clearly and fairly defined.

“Even if you define intoxication clearly, the person is already drunk before the law is triggered,” he said. “Whether you serve one more drink or not, that person is already intoxicated. So what problem are we really solving?”

Displacement to unregulated venues

Pepito warned the ordinance could merely displace, rather than deter, excessive drinking.

“Because of this law, people might avoid regulated establishments and instead drink in unregulated ones,” he said. “It will not eliminate drinking. It will just transfer it.”

He said no business owners had directly approached him about the proposal, but he would issue an official statement of opposition so that the proponent could consider possible amendments.

“The intent is good,” he said. “But we must also look at the possible unintended consequences.”

Focus on enforcement, information drive

Instead of imposing additional liabilities on establishments, Pepito urged stronger enforcement of existing laws, particularly against drunk driving.

He noted that authorities have already acquired alcohol testing kits and can penalize intoxicated drivers under national law.

“Maybe enforcement is where we can really help,” he said. “If people are afraid to drive drunk because enforcement is strict, that becomes a real deterrent.”

READ: Beyond drunk driving: Why alcohol control must be a public health priority

Winston Pepito suggested requiring establishments to post advisories reminding customers not to drive under the influence and to drink moderately, coupled with intensified enforcement operations.

“More of an information drive,” he said. “You get reminded while you’re drinking.”

He also cautioned against overregulation. “Where do we draw the line? Government must be careful not to harm the majority while trying to protect them from the actions of a few,” he added.

Proponent declines public rebuttal

Councilor Paul Labra, the measure’s proponent, declined to respond in detail to Pepito’s remarks outside formal proceedings.

“I will answer his comments at the proper venue in the council where this ordinance will be discussed,” Labra said.

Labra earlier filed the proposed ordinance following a fatal road crash on February 8 along Paseo Saturnino Road in Barangay Banilad that killed 23-year-old entrepreneur Kingston Ralph Ko Cheng, allegedly involving a drunk driver.

The measure would require establishments selling alcoholic beverages for on-site consumption to adopt preventive practices, including:

Refusing service to visibly intoxicated patrons;

Posting advisories that service will be denied to intoxicated customers and that driving under the influence is punishable by law;

Avoiding promotional practices that encourage excessive drinking; and

Ensuring staff undergo Responsible Alcohol Service Training accredited by the city government.

Violations would carry escalating penalties, starting with a P3,000 fine for a first offense and increasing to suspension of business operations for repeated violations.

The proposal complements a separate draft measure by Councilor Harold Kendrick Go, tentatively called the “Kingston Ralph Ordinance,” which seeks to hold establishments liable if they knowingly continue serving visibly intoxicated individuals who later cause injury, death, or property damage.

The proposed ordinance is currently in the committee on laws and styling for review. It is expected to undergo committee hearings, where stakeholders, including business owners and industry representatives, will be invited to provide input before any ordinance is enacted.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP