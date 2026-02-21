Block 27 row: Why Mabolo, City Hall are at odds

(left) Barangay Mabolo Capt. Daniel Francis Arguedo; (right) Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A dispute between Barangay Mabolo and City Hall over the use of Block 27 at the North Reclamation Area has laid bare conflicts in Cebu City’s already strained waste management operations.

The controversy centered on conflicting claims by Mabolo Barangay Captain Daniel Francis Arguedo and Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival over whether the barangay was authorized to use Block 27 for waste segregation and composting.

The disagreement arose as Cebu City continues to grapple with limited landfill capacity following the January 8 landslide at the Binaliw landfill that left 36 people dead and prompted its closure.

READ: Cebu City to start hauling waste to Aloguinsan

Why Block 27 became an issue

Block 27, a specific plot or section in the North Reclamation Area located within Mabolo’s jurisdiction, has been designated by the city as a temporary composting area as part of its waste diversion efforts.

The issue surfaced on February 9 after Mabolo garbage trucks were reportedly barred from unloading waste at the Consolacion landfill due to daily tonnage limits imposed on Cebu City. Mabolo officials said their trucks returned full, compounding the barangay’s waste backlog.

In a February 9 letter to Archival, Barangay Councilor Rolando Supremo, noted by Arguedo, formally requested permission to use a portion of Block 27 for segregation activities in coordination with the City Agriculture Department (CAD) and to join the city’s decomposition program there.

The letter stated that a scheduled demonstration activity was cancelled pending the mayor’s approval.

Arguedo said the barangay later received a “go signal” via phone from Rene Sanapo, a City Hall representative involved in waste protocol discussions, which prompted them to resume limited operations at Block 27.

READ: Cebu exploring WTE project with Japan

Mabolo: Operations were coordinated

In an interview, Arguedo said Mabolo’s arrangement at Block 27 was meant to reduce the volume of waste hauled outside the city.

He said biodegradable waste was diverted for composting, while non-biodegradable waste was further segregated into recyclable and residual components before being transported to Consolacion.

“Segregated to ang basura. Sayop ilang giingon nga dili to segregated. Ninety percent among compliance sa segregation,” Arguedo said, disputing claims that Mabolo’s garbage was unsegregated.

He added that Mabolo was operating for only two to three days when city personnel allegedly barred their trucks from entering Block 27, citing orders from the mayor.

“For us, ang standing instruction was to operate kay wala man siyay letter nga nagbawal,” Arguedo said, questioning the lack of written notice from the Mayor’s Office.

He also criticized what he described as a lack of formal communication from City Hall, saying previous letters had gone unanswered.

City Hall: Waste was not properly segregated

Archival, however, said Mabolo was prevented from unloading waste at Block 27 because the garbage brought to the site was not properly segregated.

He clarified that Block 27 serves as a temporary composting area and only shredded or properly prepared biodegradable waste is allowed to be dumped there.

According to the mayor, Mabolo initially sought permission to conduct shredding activities at Block 27, which he said he allowed since the property is within the barangay.

READ: PH produces almost 15 million tons of waste every year

But on the day in question, Archival said the barangay attempted to bring in five to six truckloads of unsegregated waste, prompting city staff to deny entry.

When the trucks were blocked, the garbage was reportedly unloaded near the gate. The mayor later ordered city personnel to clean the area.

“This is something nga angay pagatabangan sa tanan mga constituents sa syudad sa Sugbo. We are one, the barangay and city is one. We have a crisis. We need to help each other, not target each other,” Archival said.

Escalation: Barangay resolution vs. city operations

On February 20, the Mabolo Sangguniang Barangay passed Resolution No. 2026-002-009 strongly opposing the use of Block 27 as a dumping site for all kinds of waste—biodegradable and non-biodegradable—by the city government.

The resolution cited risks to public health, sanitation, and environmental safety, and urged the city to secure prior barangay clearance before implementing projects within Mabolo’s territorial jurisdiction.

Arguedo, in a Facebook post, accused the mayor of failing to respond to repeated letters and called for a direct dialogue to resolve the issue.

In a separate letter dated February 20, he formally furnished the mayor with a copy of the resolution and reiterated the barangay council’s willingness to engage in “constructive dialogue for the common good.”

A city in crisis

The Block 27 dispute unfolds as Cebu City scrambles for disposal options after the Binaliw landfill’s closure.

The city has been hauling up to 150 tons per day to Consolacion, which cannot accommodate Cebu City’s estimated 600 tons of daily waste.

Archival recently confirmed that the city is finalizing arrangements to haul up to 300 tons per day to the San Rafael Sanitary Landfill in Aloguinsan, about 60 kilometers away.

Hauling operations to Aloguinsan are expected to begin once documentation and local clearance are completed. The city is tapping funds from its disaster allocation following the declaration of a state of calamity.

With two landfill sites now in play and hauling costs rising, City Hall has been pushing waste diversion measures such as composting and segregation to reduce the volume of residual waste transported outside Cebu City.

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