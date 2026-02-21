Cebu City at 89: The Queen City’s growth by the numbers

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LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Cebu City has come a long way since it was chartered 89 years ago, and now it is home to nearly a million people who have witnessed its growth and changes.

In this feature, CDN Digital looks back at city’s history and recent developments through numbers.

READ: Walk through history: Cebu’s top five heritage sites to visit this May

Cebu City: Home to hundreds of thousands

Cebu City covers a total land area of 315 square kilometers, or 121.62 square miles. Many historical and cultural heritage sites stand at its center.

It houses 965,332 people across its 80 barangays. This is based on the 2024 Census of Population by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Among the city’s barangays, Guadalupe had the largest population, with 70,076 residents. Kalubihan, meanwhile, had the smallest at 621 residents.

The city is also divided into two legislative districts. The 1st District (Cebu City North) has 46 barangays, while the 2nd District (Cebu City South) has 34.

READ: Cebu City turns 89 on Charter Day on Feb. 24

Governing body

Since its establishment as a chartered city on February 24, 1937, Cebu City has had several leaders who have shaped its growth and development over the past 89 years.

The city has had a total of 29 mayors — 12 of whom were appointed, and 17 elected into the role.

In 1937, Alfredo Jacinto became the first appointed mayor of Cebu City. Though not a Cebuano by birth, he dedicated years of service to both the city and the province in various government roles. Today, the city is led by Mayor Nestor Archival, who assumed office on June 30, 2025.

READ: Cebu City: A few things you must know about the Queen City of the South

Economic standing

Cebu City, known as the “Queen City of the South,” is the region’s center for commerce, industry, and tourism. It is recognized as a highly urbanized city, with income mainly from financial and insurance activities, wholesale and retail trade, and accommodation and food services.

Latest reports from the PSA estimated the city’s gross domestic product (GDP) at P334.48 billion in 2024, up 7 percent from P312.62 billion in 2023.

In 2024, the city’s per capita GDP was estimated at P346,491. This was calculated by dividing the city’s GDP by its total population from the 2024 Census.

These figures indicate the city’s strong economic growth, sustained since the “Ceboom” (Cebu economic boom) in the early 1990s.

READ: Cebu journeys through centuries toward economic, tourism success

Public services in Cebu City

The city provides essential services in healthcare, education, transportation, and safety to support its growing population.

Moreover, the city has at least three public hospitals: the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center, considered the largest government-run medical center in Central Visayas; the St. Anthony Mother & Child Hospital, operated by the Department of Health; and the Cebu City Medical Center.

Meanwhile, to serve its growing student population, the city provides several educational facilities. According to the Cebu City Schools Division, the city has 69 public elementary schools and 57 public secondary schools.

Monitoring the security of the locals is the Cebu City Police Office, which has 11 stations spread across the city, particularly in Osmeña Boulevard, Waterfront Pier, Mabolo, Carbon Market, Sawang Calero, Poblacion Pardo, Talamban, Guadalupe, Labangon, and Mambaling.

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