CCMC named ‘Most Outstanding Department’ at 89th Charter PRAISE Awards

CCMC file photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) has been named Most Outstanding Department during the 89th Cebu City Charter Anniversary PRAISE Awards 2026.

The recognition was conferred on February 20 under the Cebu City government’s Program on Awards and Incentives for Service Excellence (PRAISE). It is in line with Civil Service Commission (CSC) guidelines.

READ: CCMC Phase 5 resumes, targets 2027 opening

Citation highlights ‘innovation, governance’

According to the plaque citation, CCMC was honored for “exceptional achievement, demonstrated through meritorious collaboration and innovative contributions toward advancing sustainable, smart, and inclusive governance.”

Under CSC rules, a PRAISE awardee is a government office or employee recognized for outstanding performance, innovative ideas, superior accomplishments, or ethical behavior as part of the Commission’s Program to Recognize, Award, and Incentivize Excellence in Service.

The 2026 awards form part of the city’s 89th Charter Day celebration.

CCMC hospital chief: ‘This award is for all of us’

Dr. Anton Reposar, CCMC chief of hospital, dedicated the award to the hospital’s workforce and patients.

“This award is for all of us. We all know the sacrifices we made for the innovation of the hospital,” Reposar said in his acceptance message.

He also thanked patients for their trust in the city-run hospital. “To our patients, thank you for trusting CCMC and for allowing us to render our medical services,” he added.

How the PRAISE awards work

Atty. Briccio Joseph Boholst, chairman of the PRAISE Awards Committee, said the program is anchored on the Cebu City government’s structured incentive system. The program also aligned with CSC resolutions on the Employee Suggestions and Incentive Award System.

The mechanism aims to encourage creativity, integrity, productivity, and efficiency in public service by recognizing individuals and departments that demonstrate exemplary performance and measurable contributions to government operations.

For 2026, the committee recognized only one department under the “Big Size” category for Outstanding Department. This is to ensure alignment with prescribed criteria. Screening and deliberation were conducted through the PRAISE system to ground recognition on merit and objective evaluation.

Loyalty, employee awards also conferred

Apart from CCMC’s citation, the city also honored

13 employees with 40 years of service;

8 employees with 45 years of service; and

49 Outstanding Employee awardees.

Mayor Nestor Archival, in his speech, described the awards as a tribute to public servants whose work sustains city governance.

“We honor lives devoted to service,” Archival said. “To celebrate the hands, minds, and hearts that have quietly and steadily built the city.”

Recognition comes amid CCMC expansion

The award comes as CCMC’s long-delayed reconstruction project moves forward under a phased completion plan.

Phase 5 of the hospital’s redevelopment resumed following an independent technical audit ordered by the City Council in 2025 after missing “as-built” and structural plans stalled construction.

The P700-million contract for Phase 5 was earlier suspended pending review before being allowed to proceed under revised documentation.

READ: MVP, bizmen pledge P200 million for CCMC

Currently operating at about 150 beds, CCMC expects to expand capacity by adding 400 to 500 beds upon completion of the new building. CCMC targets full operations by early 2027.

City officials have said the expansion is critical to decongest referrals to Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center and strengthen secondary and tertiary care for Cebu City residents.

With diagnostic facilities such as MRI, X-ray, laboratory services, and dialysis units planned for full utilization, CCMC’s recognition as Most Outstanding Department underscores its role not only as a frontline health institution but also as a key pillar in the city’s broader push for sustainable and inclusive governance.

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