FACES OF CEBU: Krizcia May Ombos tops LET, crafts content

CEBU CITY, Philippines — On most days, Krizcia May Ombos moves back-and-forth between two worlds.

In one, she is a teacher, a top 10 licensure examination performer. In the other, she is a familiar face on social media, creating content, collaborating with brands, and speaking to an audience that grew with her over the years.

At 22, Krizcia has learned to carry both identities at once—not as competing ones, but as compatible parts of her self, shaped with the same discipline that she has maintained since childhood.

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Growing up in Lahug

Krizcia was born and raised in Sitio Kamagong, Barangay Lahug, Cebu City.

Her earliest memories, she said, are colored by fashion choices guided largely by her mother—knee-high boots, oversized headbands, thick scrunchies, and dresses that leaned heavily toward pink.

“Very kikay gyud ko pag-bata,” she said.

(I was a girly girl.)

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That early expressiveness stayed with her, though it changed over time.

Today, her style has shifted toward streetwear and neutral tones that play around beige, black, and white. But her interest in fashion never faded. It simply matured.

Young achiever

Academically, Krizcia was an achiever from a young age.

A Special Science Class student at Lahug Elementary School, she maintained honor status through every stage of her education.

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Her approach to schoolwork was simple and firm: tasks had to be finished as soon as they were given.

“Honestly, studious na gyud ko ever since elementary pa ko like dili gyud ko mahimutang. Example, today gihatag ang assignment, dapat today jud na nako mahuman. Di ko mahimutang if dili na nako mahuman today, even though ang deadline kay next week or next next week pa,” Krizcia said.

(I was studious since grade school. If an assignment were given today, it must be finished today. I cannot be at peace if I do not finish it even if the deadline were next or the following week.)

That habit, she said, became second nature.

High school proved to be a turning point. At Abellana National School, Krizcia encountered a heavier academic load and a wider range of activities, from subject months to large-scale projects that demanded both creativity and discipline.

She recalled being both overwhelmed and energized by the pace.

Those years shaped how she handled pressure. The volume of work molded her to manage time carefully and pushed her to develop consistency long before it became a personal mantra.

Building her presence online

Outside the classroom, Krizcia was already building a presence online.

She was active on social media as early as elementary, known for being sociable and visible across different circles. Classmates even created a Facebook fan page for her as a joke, calling it “KRIZCIANATICS.”

By high school, her online activity only increased.

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Finishing high school, the pandemic amplified that presence. With more time at home and classes moving online, Krizcia began posting more frequently on TikTok and other platforms.

Her following grew, connections multiplied, and she began interacting with other content creators and micro influencers.

Her first viral video was not carefully planned. It was a lighthearted post about being “the baby” in every friend group. It reached hundreds of thousands of views.

Consistency in college

Krizcia took up Bachelor of Secondary Education major in English at Cebu Normal University, graduating magna cum laude.

The choice, she said, was both practical and personal.

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Initially drawn to business, she reconsidered after advice from her aunt, who encouraged her toward a more stable path.

“I asked her for advice kung unsa dapat nakong kuhaon (for college), ana siya nga mas nindot jud daw og government-related nga jobs kay di gyud daw ka matakluban og kaldero. Pag-abot nako og college kay nakauyon ra ko. Wala ko na-drain sa akoang major, happy ra ko. So mao to akoang sign na mu-pursue jud ko ani kay happy ra man ko,” Krizcia said.

(I asked her what I should take up in college. She said it would better to take government-related jobs so we would not suffer economically. When I entered college, I liked it. I was not depleted in my major. I was happy and that was my signal to see it through.)

University life, however, was demanding. Krizcia said survival required not only discipline, but the right support system.

She realized early that academic strength alone was not enough. The workload was heavier, expectations were higher, and the pace was unforgiving

What carried her through, she said, was finding people who understood the pressure and shared the same wavelength.

“First of all, you have to choose the right circle of friends,” she said. “Adto nako na-realize nga if ako ra usa, di man diay ko ni ma-survive.”

(I realized that if I were alone, I would not survive>)

More than study partners

Her classmates became more than study partners. They were sounding boards during difficult weeks, people she could talk to not only about requirements and deadlines, but also about life beyond the classroom.

Their openness, she said, helped her process experiences she had not yet lived herself.

“University life is not really for the weak,” she said. “Daghag mga unexpected nga mahitabo nimo, unya life-changing siya.”

(Many unexpected, life-changing things happen to you.)

Through group work, discussions, and shared struggles, Krizcia said she gained more than academic knowledge. She picked up skills she knew would carry into the real world, along with perspectives shaped by the experiences of others.

“There are a lot of activities that you can bring to the real world,” she said. “New skills, new learnings, that change your perspective.”

That environment, she said, facilitated growth. It taught her how to work with people, manage pressure, and stay grounded during moments of self-doubt.

More importantly, it showed her that progress did not always come from working alone, but from learning when to lean on others.

Doubt: a constant companion

Despite her consistency and achievements, Krizcia said doubt was persistent in her life.

From a young age, she described herself as an overthinker, someone who questioned her own limits even while exceeding expectations.

“I would always doubt myself,” she said. “Maghuna-huna ko nga, ‘Di gyud ni nako ma-achieve.’”

(I would think I cannot achieve something.)

Those thoughts lingered for days at times.

Eventually, she learned how to move past them, not by waiting for confidence to arrive, but by continuing to work despite the uncertainty.

“Mag-overthink ko, pero kadugayan, maka-move on ra ko,” she said. “Pero I do my best gyud every time. I do my best gyud para di ko magmahay.”

(I think too much but in the end I move on. I do my best each time to avoid any regret.)

That pattern followed her into her final year of college and into the most demanding academic stretch she would face.

The long road to LET

After graduating in May 2025, Krizcia immediately reviewed her lessons to prepare for the Licensure Examination for Teachers.

At first, she said the process felt light. Classes were manageable, and the pressure had not fully set in.

As months passed, that changed.

Less than 100 days before the examination, the weight became real. Review sessions filled weekdays, while weekends were spent attending online classes.

To her, the routine was socially, emotionally, and financially draining.

At that point, her goal narrowed.

“Adto mi naka-realize nga we really have to give our best shot because di na mi ganahan mobalik og review. It’s not a bad thing nga di na mi ganahan mobalik, wa na gyud miy paki if topnotcher or what. Dapat pasar lang gyud,” she said.

(I realized we needed to give it our best shot because we did not want to go through the review process again. That was not a bad motivation. We did not even care if whether we would be topnotchers. Our only goal was to pass.)

Her study routine intensified. Mornings were spent at the review center. Afternoons were dedicated to self-review at home.

She answered drills repeatedly, borrowed questionnaires from friends, and reviewed materials consistently.

For her English major, she relied on summaries and film adaptations when time no longer allowed extensive reading.

Despite the preparation, doubt did not leave.

Waiting for the results

The exam ended, but the pressure did not.

Waiting for the results, which took nearly three months, became the most difficult part of the process. To distract herself, Krizcia applied for work and focused on staying busy.

As December approached and the release date was moved again, her overthinking returned.

On December 18, a day earlier than the rumored release, she went to church near JY Square and prayed quietly.

“Lord pasar lang gyud, Lord (I just want to pass, Lord). I was really really anxious,” she said.

Later that day, she went home and fell asleep.

When messages from friends started coming in, she hesitated. She had already told her parents she did not want to check the results herself. She planned to be told only whether she passed.

When friends told her she was a topnotcher, she did not believe them at first.

“Abi nako joke, (I thought it was a joke),” she recalled.

Confirmation came quickly after. Krizcia had landed in the Top 10.

The weight of gold

The reaction came in waves.

She cried before calling her mother, who was at their family shop at the time.

Her mother initially feared the worst, having heard remarks earlier suggesting Krizcia might not pass.

“Iyang ex-friend gi-curse man siya, giingnan nga gi ‘imong anak, di na kapasar.’ Mao to nakuyawan akong mama kay abig wa ko kapasar,” she recalled.

(Her former friend had cursed her, saying her daughter would not pass. My mama was afraid I had failed.)

When Krizcia told her the news, disbelief turned into relief.

Looking back, Krizcia said the recognition felt different compared to what she expected. For her, after months of exhaustion, it was not excitement that surfaced first, but a feeling of release.

The gold, she reflected, felt heavier not because of pressure, but because of pride in not giving up.

“I realized that titles don’t define us, but the perseverance it takes to get them does. I am a topnotcher not because I was always confident, but because I kept going even when I was sure I would fail. I’ve learned to stop being my own biggest critic and start being my own biggest believer.” Krizcia May Ombos

Content creation alongside credentials

Parallel to her academic journey was Krizcia’s life online.

Content creation, she said, brought opportunities she once could not afford. Brand collaborations, gift products, and invitations to different places allowed her to experience things that were previously out of reach.

“What I love about content creation are the free things. Those free things, I couldn’t afford them; now, I got them for free. I even got to collaborate with a cafe,” she said.

Managing brands required balance. She tried joining management groups but eventually chose to self-manage.

Over time, she noticed that opportunities often came when brands reached out to her, rather than the other way around.

As she stepped into the professional phase of her life, she admitted feeling uncertain about how to balance teaching and content creation.

At one point, she even considered quitting content creation altogether.

When a brand reached out at that moment of doubt, she had a change of heart.

Graduate student, tutor

Today, Krizcia is pursuing a master’s degree while continuing content creation and working as a tutor.

Managing all three is draining, she admitted, but it also gives her a sense of purpose.

She prefers to move while motivated.

“I pursued it because I was eager to have a master’s degree. While I am eager, I go for it,” she said.

Asked where she is in life now, she did not frame it as an arrival.

“I am still learning. Even though I think I learned a lot, I do still think that to learn pud, there are still a lot of things I still don’t know, that I need to discover. So yeah I am still learning.” Krizcia May Ombos

A message to inspire

For students who feel tired, uncertain, or stuck in doubt, Krizcia speaks from experience.

She reminds them that exhaustion does not define their future, and that emotions, while real, are not permanent.

She urges them to trust the people who believe in them, especially during moments when self-belief falters.

“I would tell them that your current feelings are not your permanent reality. It’s okay to be tired, and it’s okay to have ‘bad thoughts’ or doubts—it makes you human, not a failure. Trust the people who believe in you when you can’t believe in yourself. They are seeing the version of you that is already standing at the finish line,” she said.

Krizcia May Ombos continues to move forward at her own pace, molded by discipline, persistence, and a willingness to show up even when doubt is loud.

Between the classroom and the screen, she carries lessons learned over years of consistency, choosing progress one day at a time.

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